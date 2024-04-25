Listen Live
Sports

Golden Badge | Visiting IndyCar Driver’s Homes That Reside In Indianapolis

Published on April 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Visiting IndyCar Drivers Homes that live in Indianapolis

Join Jake Query in the exciting “Golden Badge” video series as he steps inside the homes of IndyCar drivers to uncover the allure of Indianapolis living.

Delve into the personal stories behind why these racing icons have chosen Indianapolis as their home base and what makes this city so special to them.

From exploring their favorite local spots to understanding the unique lifestyle they enjoy in Indianapolis, witness firsthand the deep connection these drivers have with the vibrant community they proudly call home.

Chapman Heating and Cooling and Plumbing

Proud Sponsor of the Golden Badge

Find the videos below produced by 107.5 The Fan below!

1. Visiting The Home of IndyCar Driver Marcus Ericsson | Golden Badge

Leave a Reply

Trending
Visiting IndyCar Drivers Homes that live in Indianapolis 1 item
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Golden Badge | Visiting IndyCar Driver’s Homes That Reside In Indianapolis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Texas A&M at LSU
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Analyzing Colts Draft Scenarios, Including Trades

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Round 1, Pick 15 Recap: UCLA Defensive End Laiatu Latu

Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Chris Ballard Pre Draft Press Conference Recap

2023 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Washington
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Top Day Two Draft Prospects For Colts?

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close