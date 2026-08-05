Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Updating Colts Position Battles Midway Through Training Camp INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts have reached the mid-way point of their training camp in Grand Park. Truer evaluations (i.e. more full-padded practices, joint practices and preseason games) are on the horizon, but Thursday will bring the 7th of 13 total training camp practices in Westfield. Here’s an updated look at where things stand at a variety of position battles:

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Backup Quarterback I wouldn’t say there’s some grand separation from Riley Leonard and Anthony Richardson Sr. so far. But I’ll go with Leonard as my slight backup QB leader through 6 practices. Neither QB has led their respective units with a whole lot of productivity. Richardson’s continued issues in securing the snap is a problem that can’t be overlooked. These two should get ample preseason game action, but I’ll go with Leonard as the early leader here.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Third Wide Receiver Entering camp, I had pegged Ashton Dulin as the early leader here. If there was indeed some noticeable gap from Dulin to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Laquon Treadwell, I think that’s shrunk for sure. You could probably flip a coin as to how the Colts view those 3 guys right now. More playmaking has been there from Westbrook-Ikhine and Treadwell. Life without Alec Pierce is continuing and I don’t think the comfort level with this current receiver group is anywhere it needs to be. Do we see a veteran free agent signing as camp reaches the back half.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Defensive End Anytime you evaluate position battles in the trenches, doing so in full-padded settings is the most accurate way to do that. So far, the Colts have had 2 of their 6 practices in full pads, with many more expected. At the starting defensive end spot opposite Laiatu Latu, I’ll still go with Arden Key having the early edge on Jaylahn Tuimoloau. The Colts will, of course, rotate a ton along their defensive line. But this one will continue to play out as you get more and more full-padded practices.

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Lou Anarumo on Year Two, His Cornerback Group, and the Search for Good Italian Food | Interview No position group has rotated more than linebacker this offseason. With CJ Allen missing the first two practices of camp, it seems he’s still the favorite to start, despite his expected communication duties now falling on the plate of Cam Bynum. Projecting any sort of linebacker depth chart has to still be done in very light pencil. Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has history with Lou Anarumo, is certainly in the mix for a starting job. You can throw rookie Bryce Boettcher into that group. Next up would probably be Austin Ajiake, with former draft pick Jaylon Carlies after that.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Safety To start camp, it was Hunter Wohler rolling with the starters for the first three days. Lou Anarumo downplayed that though, as rookie A.J. Haulcy cracking the starting lineup also coincided with Wohler missing a few practices due to a hamstring injury. Whenever Wohler returns, this battle should resume, although I think it’ll be Haulcy as the winner. I don’t think Jonathan Owens is competing for a starting job, but he looks to be a locked in roster guy, offering some secondary versatility and special teams presence.