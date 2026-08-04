Listen Live
Close
Colts Coverage

Colts Camp Notebook: Daniel Jones Connects On Deep Balls

Colts Camp Notebook Day 6: Daniel Jones Connects On Deep Balls

It was a second straight day of practice in full pads for the Colts. Here are some takeaways from Day 6 of Colts training camp:

Published on August 4, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Daniel Jones connected on deep passes, showcasing his accuracy and ball placement.
  • Rookie RB Seth McGowan continues to impress, drawing comparisons to veteran David Montgomery.
  • Kicker Spencer Shrader struggles, missing several field goal attempts during team drills.
NFL: AUG 3 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 6: Daniel Jones Connects On Deep Balls

INDIANAPOLIS It was a second straight day of practice in full pads for the Colts.

Tuesday saw the Colts practice for around 90 minutes, with the most deep field activity we’ve seen from the stating offense.

Here are some takeaways from Day 6 of Colts training camp:

-Tuesday was definitely the most vertical shots we’ve seen from Jones and the first-team offense. He connected on notable chunks to Laquon Treadwell, Ashton Dulin, Tyler Warren (a great leaping grab despite close coverage by Cam Bynum) Will Mallory. Now we should note that two of these shots came after blitzers looked to have tagged (sacked) Jones in rookie Bryce Boettcher and rookie A.J. Haulcy. While you could debate the legitimacy of some of those plays, if you don’t count the sacks, I had Jones 9-of-11. He had some beautiful throws, including an early TD to Josh Downs in a tight outside window, and later layering the ball to Mallory over the second level of the defense. To steal a phrase from C.J. Stroud, Jones was a “ball placement specialist” on Tuesday.

-After a couple of practices with Riley Leonard taking more second-team reps than Anthony Richardson Sr., we saw the former top-5 pick get a few more second-unit plays on Tuesday. Per usual, nothing too noticeable from either quarterback and those units. We continue to see snap issues with the reserves, which includes several mishandles from Richardson. That can’t happen.

-Sauce Gardner missed Tuesday’s practice due to illness. Through 6 practices or camp, the Colts have been very healthy. That’s especially been the case for the starting units on each side of the ball.

-With the full pads on again Tuesday, it was time for the debut of camp 1-on-1s. I tried to chart all of Daniel Jones’ reps, with the following results: Mekhi Blackmon forcing an incompletion on Laquon Treadwell, an errant incompletion to Ashton Dulin, Josh Downs beating a tightly covering Justin Walley, a defensive pass interference on Jaylon Jones, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine beating Cam Taylor-Britt, Raylen Sharpe besting Robert Carter Jr., Laquon Treadwell catching one on Mekhi Blackmon, Sahmir Hagans winning a rep against Jonathan Edwards, Downs winning a tight one against Blackmon, Mekhi Rodgers with a pass breakup on Sahmir Hagans, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine winning one on Jai’Onte McMillan and Anthony Gould getting the best of Cam Taylor-Britt.

-Tuesday brought the first full-padded team reps for DeForest Buckner. The Colts are easing Buckner very slowly back into the mix, but Tuesday was another key steps, as the season opener is more than a month away.

-I sound like a broken record, but I continue to be impressed by what rookie Seth McGowan is showing at running back. When asked about him on Tuesday, Jonathan Taylor compared McGowan’s style to veteran running back David Montgomery.

-Going back to the few blitzes we saw on Tuesday that looked like they got home, this will be something to watch with Lou Anarumo in his second season. We know Anarumo feels very, very confident in his cornerback group. Will that allow for him to dial up more in the pressure department, given that he’s more comfortable in what he has out there on islands?

-For a second straight day, it was veteran safety Cam Bynum handling the communication duties for the starting defense.  Again, we are seeing consistent rotating at linebacker so that’s contributing to Bynum being that quarterback of the defense.

-After Blake Grupe continued his perfect offseason of kicking in team settings on Monday, Spencer Shrader got his turn to kick on Tuesday. Shrader went 4-of-6, missing left from both 45 and 57 yards. That’s now 5 misses for Shrader in the three full team periods we’ve seen, whereas Grupe has yet to miss.

Related Stories

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Tuesday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Laquon Treadwell, WR-Josh Downs, WR-Ashton Dulin, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Tuesday: DE-Laiatau Latu, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE-Jerry Tillery, LB-Akeem Davis-Gaither LB-CJ Allen, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Charvarius Ward Sr., CB-Cam Taylor-Britt, S-Cam Bynum, S-A.J. Haulcy.

-Guys that stood out at Tuesday’s practice: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Seth McGowan, WR-Laquon Treadwell, S-Daniel Scott, RB-Anderson Castle.

Injury Report: The following players did not appear to be participating at Tuesday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (calf, on PUP), S-Hunter Wohler (hamstring), DT-Derrick Nnadi (toe), CB-Sauce Gardner (illness), LB-Jaylon Carlies (personal), RB-D.J. Giddens (hamstring)

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-8/6 (Thursday): 8:00-10:00 PM practice

-8/8 (Saturday): 10:00-11:35 AM practice

-8/9 (Sunday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/11 (Tuesday): Joint practice at New England

-8/13 (Thursday): Preseason game at New England, 7:30 PM

-8/15 (Saturday): 4:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/16 (Sunday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/19 (Wednesday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
NFL: AUG 20 Preseason - Ravens at Colts
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Comments
NFL: AUG 3 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 6: Daniel Jones Connects On Deep Balls

Comments
NFL: JUL 30 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Exclusive

Exclusive

All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Tyler Warren Embraces Year Two and a Bigger Role at Colts Camp | Interview

Comments
Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 5: New Defensive Signal Caller?

Comments
Jake Query live from the Dairy Bar at the Indiana State Fair, standing with arms crossed and smiling.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Catch Jake Query LIVE at the ADAI State Fair Dairy Bar!

Comments
NFL: JUL 30 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Exclusive

Exclusive

All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Charvarius Ward Betting on Himself After Tough Year | Interview

Comments
NFL: JUN 01 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Exclusive

Exclusive

All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ashton Dulin Proves Perseverance Pays at Colts Camp | Interview

Comments
Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Comments
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your Fantasy Football League

Comments
52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Comments
NFL: JUL 23 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 4: Shane Steichen Misses Practice

Comments
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Comments
A woman is geared up in a football helmet, displaying a confident smile. She has black eye paint and is ready for the upcoming game, embodying passion for the sport
51 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names

Comments
Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 3: Carlie-Irsay Gordon Speaks

Comments
NFL: JUL 29 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Camp Notebook Day 2: Colts Cornerbacks Flashing

Comments

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close