McLaren Headlines Mid-Ohio & Silly Season

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the latest in silly season news, with Marcus Armstrong moving to the #60 in Meyer Shank Racing, while Arrow McLaren signing Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist, and Ryan Hunter-Reay for the Indy 500 in 2027, and booting Christian Lundgaard and Nolan Siegel. They later talk about who could drive the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and the #66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda for next season. They also talk about what’s out there for Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson, Mick Schumacher, and more.

In the second segment, they recap Pato O’Ward’s win at Mid-Ohio this past weekend. They also talk about what the silly season has in store for Santino Ferrucci, Conor Daly, and the current Indy NXT field.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the retirement of Steve Simpson.