Colts Head Coach Second Interview Candidate: Aaron Glenn

INDIANAPOLIS – Aaron Glenn brings a rare trio of items on his resume to the Indianapolis Colts.

He was a great player as a 3-time Pro Bowl defensive back.

His post-playing career in the NFL began as a personnel scout for the Jets.

And he’s coached in the league since 2014, most recently as the Lions defensive coordinator for Dan Campbell.

Seeing a candidate with two of the above isn’t abnormal.

But the full trio of items is unique, and it’s brought some interest from around the NFL to Glenn as a head coach.

The Colts are the latest team to have interest in Glenn.

Back in August, the Colts saw Glenn up close, when Detroit and Indianapolis met for joint practices at Grand Park.

Chris Ballard has always been fond of Campbell, interviewing him in the second hiring process of 2018 (ultimately going with Frank Reich).

Glenn, 50, was Campbell’s choice for DC in Detroit.

After allowing at least 24 points in each of the Lions first 7 games last season, a youthful Detroit defense kept that number under 24 in 7 of their final 10 games, spurring a late run towards the playoffs. Glenn’s defense was starting up to 4 rookies at times in 2021.

Those close to the Lions use the words ‘blunt, aggressive’ in describing the coaching style of Glenn.

As a one-year coordinator, Glenn falls in line with fellow candidate Ejiro Evero as one of the most inexperienced Colts candidates, having been coaching at that level for just one year.

Along with the Colts, Glenn has reportedly received head coaching from the Cardinals, and in previous years with the Jets and Saints.