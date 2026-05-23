Source: (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA’s Division I cabinet is considering implementing an age-based eligibility model that would give athletes a five-year window to compete in Division I sports.

On Friday, the NCAA said that under this new model, athletes whose fourth year of college eligibility is completed by spring 2026 would not receive any additional eligibility under the new model. Currently enrolled athletes with eligibility after the 2025-26 academic year would have the option to apply the age-based model or continue under previous rules.

The age-based eligibility model would start for athletes immediately after their high school graduation or 19th birthday.

The model would also eliminate waivers for extended eligibility, except for specific circumstances like pregnancy, religious missions, or military service.

This proposal is similar to an idea included in an executive order issued by President Trump on April 3. It could be voted on by the cabinet at their next meeting.

NCAA Considers Age-Based Eligibility Model for Athletes was originally published on wibc.com