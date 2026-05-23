Listen Live
Close
Trending
A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain Read Full Story →
Sports News

NCAA Considers Age-Based Eligibility Model for Athletes

The NCAA's Division I cabinet is considering implementing an age-based eligibility model that would give athletes a five-year window to compete in Division I.

Published on May 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NCAA logo seen during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Source: (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA’s Division I cabinet is considering implementing an age-based eligibility model that would give athletes a five-year window to compete in Division I sports.

On Friday, the NCAA said that under this new model, athletes whose fourth year of college eligibility is completed by spring 2026 would not receive any additional eligibility under the new model. Currently enrolled athletes with eligibility after the 2025-26 academic year would have the option to apply the age-based model or continue under previous rules.

The age-based eligibility model would start for athletes immediately after their high school graduation or 19th birthday.

The model would also eliminate waivers for extended eligibility, except for specific circumstances like pregnancy, religious missions, or military service.

This proposal is similar to an idea included in an executive order issued by President Trump on April 3. It could be voted on by the cabinet at their next meeting.

NCAA Considers Age-Based Eligibility Model for Athletes was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
INDY 500-RAIN DELAY 2
Breaking News
22 Items

Breaking News

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain

Sports  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Race Day Rain Chances Greater Before Noon

Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

NCAA Considers Age-Based Eligibility Model for Athletes

Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Fever Finish Homestand Strong with 90-82 Win Over Golden State

Indiana Outdoors Header
Indiana Outdoors  |  scottjohnston1

Indiana Outdoors 5/23/26: Memorial Day Weekend

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Sports  |  Nathaniel Finch

Previewing the 110th Indy 500

AUTO: MAY 23 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

New York Dog Claims Wienie 500 Win on Carb Day at IMS

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

AUTO: MAY 09 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix
11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close