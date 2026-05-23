Listen Live
Close
Trending
A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain Read Full Story →
Sports

NWS: Race Day Rain Chances Greater Before Noon

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis said the best chance for showers around the speedway on Sunday will be between 10 a.m. and noon.

Published on May 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

National Weather Service Indianapolis 5-23-26
Source: NWS Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Race fans and meteorologists are keeping an eye on the forecast for Sunday.

Aaron Updike from the National Weather Service in Indianapolis said there’s still some uncertainty as to when rain will move through Indiana during the Indianapolis 500.

“Our highest confidence is a system trying to move through Sunday morning into the early afternoon, but there could be some lingering showers early to mid-afternoon,” Updike said.

Updike believes the best chance for showers will be between 10 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

“A majority of it is going to be that moderate shower with some isolated thunder in it,” said Updike. “There could be some pockets of heavier rain or stronger thunderstorms with some gusts in the 30 to 40 mile per hour range.”

Updike described this past week of weather forecasts leading up to the Greatest Spectacle in Racing as one of the more challenging ones.

“We will see dry air move in at some point on Sunday, but we’ve alternated back and forth on whether that will be dry air moving in the late afternoon and evening or if that’s going to be moving in around noon,” Updike added.

The National Weather Service said it’s possible that the rain could miss the Indianapolis Motor Speedway completely, but they won’t know for certain until race day.

NWS: Race Day Rain Chances Greater Before Noon was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
INDY 500-RAIN DELAY 2
Breaking News
22 Items

Breaking News

Local  |  Nick Cottongim

A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain

Sports  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Race Day Rain Chances Greater Before Noon

Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

NCAA Considers Age-Based Eligibility Model for Athletes

Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Fever Finish Homestand Strong with 90-82 Win Over Golden State

Indiana Outdoors Header
Indiana Outdoors  |  scottjohnston1

Indiana Outdoors 5/23/26: Memorial Day Weekend

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Sports  |  Nathaniel Finch

Previewing the 110th Indy 500

AUTO: MAY 23 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

New York Dog Claims Wienie 500 Win on Carb Day at IMS

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

AUTO: MAY 09 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix
11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close