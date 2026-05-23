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Fever Finish Homestand Strong with 90-82 Win Over Golden State

Indiana was led by Caitlin Clark who had 22 points and nine assists.

Published on May 23, 2026

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WNBA: MAY 22 Golden State Valkyries at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever used a 29-17 third quarter to defeat the Golden State Valkyries 90-82 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night.

The Fever (4-2) trailed the Valkyries (3-2) at the half 44-37 before outscoring them in the final two quarters 53-38.

Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 22 points. She knocked down four 3-pointers and added nine assists.

Clark missed Wednesday night’s game against Portland after being ruled out with a back injury.

Aliyah Boston had 20 points and a season high 16 rebounds in the contest.

The Fever had two others finish in double figures in Kelsey Mitchell (19 points) and Sophie Cunningham (11 points). Mitchell made all 11 of her foul shots.

As a team, Indiana went 22 of 29 from the free-throw line and 10 of 26 from the 3-point line.

The Fever finish their four-game homestand 3-1, having won their last three games. They travel to Golden State for back-to-back games with the Valkyries on Thursday, May 28.

Fever Finish Homestand Strong with 90-82 Win Over Golden State was originally published on wibc.com

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