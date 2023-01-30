Colts Head Coach Second Interview Candidate: Rich Bisaccia

INDIANAPOLIS – Unlike Jeff Saturday’s interim resume, what Rich Bisaccia did with the Raiders in 2021 is a massive reason why the Colts have interest in the long-time NFL assistant

Bisaccia, 62, has been in the NFL for two decades, coaching special teams and frequently serving as the ‘assistant head coach’ across several stops.

As the Raiders went through their dysfunctional start to the ’21 season, it was Bisaccia who spearheaded a tremendous run to the playoffs, which ended in the Wild Card Round.

Jon Gruden resigned after a 3-2 start, with several major legal incident off the field involving players also dominating the storylines.

But Bisaccia kept the Raiders in the hunt. They went 7-5 in his interim run, including 4 straight wins to end the season and make the playoffs, giving the Bengals a very competitive game in the Wild Card.

Those laud Bisaccia’s leadership, and that’s a very important word for Chris Ballard and Jim Irsay.

Ballard has connection to Bisaccia via respected NFL coach Rod Marinelli, who is a close friend of the Colts GM. Marinelli was on the Raiders staff in 2021, when he witnessed Bisaccia run the show for three months.

More Ballard insight into Bisaccia could come from members on last year’s Colts coaching staff. Defensive coaches Gus Bradley (defensive coordinator), Richard Smith (linebackers) and Ron Milus (defensive backs) were all with Bisaccia in Las Vegas.

Ironically, Bisaccia was the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for Raheem Morris in Tampa Bay from 2009-10.

With the Raiders hiring Josh McDaniels last year, Bisaccia spent the 2022 season in Green Bay as their special teams coordinator.

Again, it’s the ability to ‘lead’ those around the NFL sing the praises of Bisaccia. A “true leader of men” is how a coach who has spent time on staff with Bisaccia describes the Colts candidate.

And that attribute, as cliché as it might sound, is something the Colts are really seeking out in their next head coach.

It’s why Bisaccia finds himself on the Colts head coach candidate list, despite no experience as a permanent HC on the resume.

Of the more than dozen names on the Colts list, Bisaccia is the oldest.

