Colts Head Coach Second Interview Candidate: Raheem Morris

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been 14 years since Raheem Morris was last hired as an NFL head coach, but the Colts have some serious interest in giving him another chance.

At the age of 32, Morris was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11. They went 3-13, 10-6 and 4-12 in his three seasons as head coach.

But nearly a decade and a half later, Morris is a very serious head coaching candidate.

Since then, Morris has admitted he was overwhelmed at that age in leading an NFL team which had multiple players on it who were actually older than their head coach.

Morris has been a long-time NFL assistant, mostly on the defensive side of the ball. He was the defensive coordinator for the Falcons in 2020, and has been the Rams defensive coordinator each of the last two seasons, including for LA’s Super Bowl victory in the 2021 season.

One NFL assistant who has coached in the league for two decades says Morris, more than anyone he’s been around, combines ‘great human and great coach’ together. The coach added players adore playing for the energetic Morris.

Morris did have an interim head coaching stint with the Falcons in 2020, going 4-7 after taking over for the 0-5, and fired, Dan Quinn. Earlier in Morris’ time in Atlanta, he was actually a wide receivers coach for the Falcons.

Such a move came about when Quinn decided the Falcons wideout group needed someone who connected well with players, not putting much stock into the lack of offensive coaching background for Morris.

The 46-year-old Morris has history with Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and fellow coaching candidate Ejiro Evero. So those could be possible names to keep in mind when it comes to building out a staff.

Offensively, Morris has ample history with Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, so tapping into those offensive trees is a possible route to explore in looking for an offensive coordinator.

Along with Indianapolis, Morris received head coaching interest from Denver this cycle.

Other Colts Head Coaching Candidates

