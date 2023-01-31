Colts Head Coach Second Interview Candidate: Shane Steichen

INDIANAPOLIS – Of all the still available candidates the Colts have explored to be their new head coach, only one is a play caller right now in the NFL.

And he will be coaching in the Super Bowl in a little more than a week.

That’s Shane Steichen with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Interestingly, Steichen hails from a Frank Reich/Nick Sirianni coaching tree.

Steichen was the offensive coordinator Sirianni chose when he took over as Eagles head coach in 2021. After Sirianni called plays to begin his head coaching career, he ended up passing those duties to Steichen last year.

What stands out about Steichen’s resume is his quarterback history.

He’s been with the Eagles for the last two years, helping guide Jalen Hurts into one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

With the Chargers, Steichen spent one year with Justin Herbert, as offensive coordinator. Prior to that, Steichen worked closely with Philip Rivers, serving as his QB coach from 2016-19. Steichen and Rivers remain close to this day.

Easily the biggest appeal to hiring Steichen would be the growing trend of young, offensive coaching finding success in the NFL. Of the final 16 teams in the playoffs the last two years, 13 of them came with offensive backgrounds.

In being around Rivers, Herbert and Hurts, Steichen has seen, and had to adapt, to a variety of styles of quarterbacks.

Would that be particularly enticing to the Colts as they are in line to draft a franchise quarterback this April?

Steichen actually began his NFL career coaching defense with the Chargers in 2011-12, before moving to the offensive side of the ball.

The history with Reich was for two seasons, with Reich as the Chargers OC and Steichen as the Chargers offensive quality control coach.

At 37 years old, Steichen is one of the youngest candidates the Colts are looking at.

