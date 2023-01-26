Colts Head Coach Second Interview Candidate: Meet Ejiro Evero

INDIANAPOLIS – The two head coach openings in the AFC South both have intrigue in a guy who is also looking for a new job in 2023.

Ejiro Evero was the defensive coordinator in Denver last year, part of Nathaniel Hackett’s staff, with the head coach getting fired late in the season.

Yet, interest in Evero is very real, despite his presence on one of the worst teams in the NFL last year.

In coordinating one of the better defenses in the league with the Broncos, Evero is known as an extremely bright defensive mind with leadership qualities that have several teams interested in meeting with him, as the head coaching process reaches second interviews.

The Houston Texans interviewed Evero for a second time on Wednesday, with the Colts reportedly wanting to do the same this week.

Evero has only been a coordinator for one season in the NFL, when he joined his college roommate in Hackett with the Broncos.

Prior to that, Evero coached in the Rams secondary from 2017-21, receiving a promotion to passing game coordinator in the offseason prior to the Rams Super Bowl run.

An interesting note on Evero is he has multi-year history in the NFL coaching both on defense and offense.

Ironically, Evero was an offensive assistant for Jim Harbaugh with the 49ers, coaching in San Francisco from 2011-13.

Evero was the first outside the building candidate to get an interview from the Colts in this coaching process. That occurred back on January 12th. He’s been a coveted candidate in this coaching cycle, meeting with 4 of the 5 teams that have openings.

The NFL coaching career for Evero began in Tampa Bay, as a defensive quality control coach under Jon Gruden. He was actually on the 2009 Bucs staff, which had fellow candidate Raheem Morris as the head coach.

Evero’s NFL history includes working under respected defensive minds in Monte Kiffin, Wade Phillips, Vic Fangio, Dom Capers and Morris.

The Broncos defensive success in 2022 was also impressive considering they traded away one of their best players in Bradley Chubb mid-season.

Pro Bowl defensive backs Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Surtain and Justin Simmons have been very public in their love of playing under Evero.

One thing to keep in mind on Evero’s 2023 future, given that Denver is looking for a new head coach/staff, Evero could be a defensive coordinator candidate, too. Evero used a 3-4 front with the Broncos. Such an implementation in Indy would bring a stark defensive change from the 4-man front used throughout Chris Ballard’s 6 seasons of re-building the defense.

Evero was born in the United Kingdom.