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LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Listen to the race on 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan. The track is a 2.5-mile oval, so drivers complete 200 laps to reach 500 miles. The race usually lasts about three hours.

Published on May 24, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Practice
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

The 110th Indianapolis 500 takes place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, just outside Indianapolis. The race is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, with the green flag expected around 12:45 p.m. ET.

The track is a 2.5-mile oval, so drivers complete 200 laps to reach 500 miles. The race usually lasts about three hours.

How to watch and who’s on the broadcast

Listen to the race on 93.1 WIBC or 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Watch: FOX

Betting favorites

  • Alex Palou at 5/2
  • Pato O’Ward at 13/2
  • David Malukas at 8/1

Pole winner

Alex Palou earned pole position for this year’s Indy 500. Alexander Rossi starts alongside him on the front row, and David Malukas starts third.

The article notes that Palou became the first defending Indy 500 winner to take the pole the following year since Hélio Castroneves in 2010.

RELATED | UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

What the racing flags mean

The article gives a quick guide to the main flags:

  • Green: race is on
  • Yellow: caution, slow down
  • Red: stop
  • Black: a specific driver must head to the pits
  • Checkered: race is over

Former winners in this year’s field

There are nine previous Indy 500 winners racing this year, including several repeat champs:

  • Alex Palou
  • Josef Newgarden
  • Marcus Ericsson
  • Hélio Castroneves
  • Takuma Sato
  • Will Power
  • Alexander Rossi
  • Ryan Hunter-Reay
  • Scott Dixon

The article highlights Castroneves as trying to become the first five-time Indy 500 winner.

Rookies in the field

There are four rookies in this year’s race:

  • Jacob Abel
  • Caio Collet
  • Dennis Hauger
  • Mick Schumacher

Collet originally qualified best among the rookies, but a rules violation moved him to the back of the field.

Performers and entertainment

The race-day entertainment includes:

  • Jordin Sparks singing the national anthem
  • Jim Cornelison performing “Back Home Again in Indiana”
  • Switchfoot and Counting Crows on Friday
  • Zedd performing at the Snake Pit on Sunday

Race-day dignitaries

The article says these featured guests will take part:

LIVE UPDATES to the race will start once the race begins.

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