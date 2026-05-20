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IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends

Among the vibrant IndyCar scene, the wives and girlfriends of the drivers play a significant role in this high-speed lifestyle.

Published on May 20, 2026

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Top 18 IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025 Season
Source: @irisjooondahl/Instagram

IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends

The world of IndyCar racing is as much about speed, strategy, and skill as it is about the community that supports it.

Among the vibrant IndyCar scene, the wives and girlfriends of the drivers play a significant role in this high-speed lifestyle.

They not only stand as pillars of support for their partners but also contribute their unique charm, talents, and energy to the IndyCar family.

These women are more than just spectators.

Many bring their own professional expertise and talents to the table, creating a well-rounded synergy that shines both on and off the track.

For some, the need for speed is not only something their partners live for but a passion they share.

Take a look below at the IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends.

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Lissie Mackintosh | Girlfriend to Marcus Armstrong

Kamila Jurkus | Dating David Maluka

11. Iris Jooon Dahl | Married to Marcus Ericsson

Clara Ramos | Dating Mick Schumacher

1. Vikky Schaffner | Girlfriend to Kyle Kirkwood

2. Caterina Masseti Zannini | Girlfriend to Callum Illot

Gabriella Gilrowski | Girlfriend to Christian Lundgaard

Amymarie Gaertner | Girlfriend to Conor Daly

Kelly Rossi | Married to Alexander Rossi

Courtney Force | Married to Graham Rahal

3. Emma Davies Dixon | Married to Scott Dixon

6. Ashley Newgarden | Married to Josef Newgarden

7. Carmen Veekay (Left) | Married to Rinus Veekay

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Maria Cofer | Girlfriend to Christian Rasmussen

Esther Valle | Married to Alex Palou

AUTO: NOV 19 INDY 500 WINNER ALEX PALOU BORG WARNER TROPHY CEREMONY
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Emille Rosenqvist | Married to Felix Rosenqvist

Marion Jollès Grosjean | Married to Romain Grosjean

13. Karly McLaughlin | Married to Scott McLaughlin

15. Renay Ferrucci | Married to Santino Ferrucci

Molly Robb | Married to Sting Ray Robb

18. Adriana Henao | Fiance to Helio Castroneves

Heather Carpenter | Married to Ed Carpenter

Beccy Hunter- Reay | Married to Ryan Hunter=Reay

Liz Cannon | Married to Will Power

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, with his wife Liz Power,
Source: SOPA Images / Getty
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