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UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum.

Published on May 17, 2026

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  • The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum.
  • The grid is packed with danger and drama, from Pato O'Ward and Scott Dixon to Josef Newgarden and Helio Castroneves.
  • The lineup includes a diverse array of drivers, each bringing their own storylines and potential to win the iconic race.
AUTO: MAY 09 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

STARTING GRID UPDATED FOLLOWING | INDYCAR Penalizes No. 4, No. 24 Entries After Inspection, Shuffling Indy 500 Grid and Pit Order

The stage is set at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the provisional starting grid for the 110th Indianapolis 500 already carries the weight of history, pressure, and one of the biggest prizes in racing.

The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum.

Beyond that headline trio, the grid is packed with danger and drama, from Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon to Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves, and Katherine Legge, each bringing a storyline worth watching when 33 drivers charge into Turn 1 on May 24th.

Here’s a look at how the field will line up for race day at the Brickyard.

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Row 1 (Alex Palou Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

Middle: #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #12 David Malukas (Team Penske – Chevrolet)

Row 2 (Pato O’Ward Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #60 Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)

Middle: #14 Santino Ferrucci (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #5 Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

Row 3 (Conor Daly Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #8 Kyffin Simpson (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

Middle: #23 Conor Daly (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #3 Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske – Chevrolet)

Row 4 (Scott Dixon Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #9 Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

Middle: #76 Rinus VeeKay (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #75 Takuma Sato (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

Row 5 (Helio Castroneves Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #33 Ed Carpenter (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)

Middle: #06 Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)

Outside: #21 Christian Rasmussen (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)

Row 6 (Marcus Ericsson Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #66 Marcus Armstrong (Meyer Shank Racing – Honda)

Middle: #28 Marcus Ericsson (Andretti Global – Honda)

Outside: #7 Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

Row 7 (Will Power Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #26 Will Power (Andretti Global – Honda)

Middle: #6 Nolan Siegel (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

Outside: #45 Louis Foster (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

Row 8 (Josef Newgarden Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #31 Ryan Hunter-Reay (Arrow McLaren – Chevrolet)

Middle: #2 Josef Newgarden (Team Penske – Chevrolet)

Outside: #18 Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)

Row 9 (Katherine Legge Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Brandon Badraoui / Getty

Inside: #27 Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global – Honda)

Middle: #11 Katherine Legge (A.J. Foyt Racing/HMD Motorsports – Chevrolet)

Outside: #47 Mick Schumacher (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

Row 10 (Graham Rahal Pictured)

AUTO: MAY 17 NTT IndyCar Series PPG Armed Forces Qualifying - Day 2
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #15 Graham Rahal (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing – Honda)

Middle: #19 Dennis Hauger (Dale Coyne Racing – Honda)

Outside: #51 Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports – Chevrolet)

Row 11 (Sting Ray Robb Pictured)

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty

Inside: #77 Sting Ray Robb (Juncos Hollinger Racing – Chevrolet)

Middle: #4 Caio Collet (A.J. Foyt Racing – Chevrolet)

Outside: #24 Jack Harvey (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing – Chevrolet)

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