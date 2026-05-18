UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

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The stage is set at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the provisional starting grid for the 110th Indianapolis 500 already carries the weight of history, pressure, and one of the biggest prizes in racing.

The front row holds a sharp mix of championship muscle, experience, and rising momentum.

Beyond that headline trio, the grid is packed with danger and drama, from Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon to Josef Newgarden, Helio Castroneves, and Katherine Legge, each bringing a storyline worth watching when 33 drivers charge into Turn 1 on May 24th.

Here’s a look at how the field will line up for race day at the Brickyard.

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Row 1 (Alex Palou Pictured)

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Inside: #10 Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing – Honda)

Middle: #20 Alexander Rossi (Ed Carpenter Racing – Chevrolet)