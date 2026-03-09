Updating Colts 2026 Free Agents Additions And Departures

Colts must retain WR Alec Pierce, a breakout player in his contract year.

Kicker Blake Grupe is likely to return after a solid season as the Colts' kicker.

Colts face decisions on QB Daniel Jones' contract and the futures of veteran TEs Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – We are going to see a plethora of Colts news items here in the month of March.

So to keep track of it all, view this as an updated run down on what the Colts have done and what is still left to do (more on the Zaire Franklin trade).

This article will keep you updated throughout free agency of the comings and goings.

Here is an updated list of the Colts 2026 free agency.

Newcomers/Re-Signs

DE-Arden Key (Age: 29): The Colts are likely to give a lot of attention to defensive end this year. And it started with Key, a journeyman pass rusher with some decent production as a rotational rusher. Expect Key to slot into a role occupied previously by departing defensive ends.

WR-Alec Pierce (Age: 25): What a contract year it was for Pierce, and he cashed it on big time with the Colts. The Colts had to retain him. Period. If the Colts are having a debate about a 2nd contract for Pierce or a 3rd contract for Michael Pittman Jr, ($29 million cap hit in 2026, the final year of his 2nd contract), there’s no debate for me. It’s Pierce.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

K-Blake Grupe (Age: 27) As an exclusive rights free agent, a return of Grupe was always likely. Depending on the return of Spencer Shrader (coming off a torn ACL/MCL), Grupe might be the team’s kicker in ’26. Remember, Grupe was the Saints kicker for 3 seasons before being cut and joining the Colts late in the season. He was a great find, not missing a single kick in Indy.

Departures

DT-Neville Gallimore (Age: 29):The Colts lost Gallimore in free agency on a 2-year deal with the Bears. Remember, the Colts added a defensive tackle in the Zaire Franklin trade, acquiring Colby Wooden (who is known more as a run stopper than pass rusher). In retooling some of their defensive tackle depth, the Colts added Gallimore in free agency from the Rams. He was a nice rotational body. The Colts will have a new defensive line coach in 2025, but a return of Lou Anarumo would probably be good news for a Gallimore return.

To Be Determined

QB-Daniel Jones (Age: 28): Unfortunately for Daniel Jones, that torn Achilles in early December cost him quite a bit of money. But the Colts still are bullish on his return in 2026, initially giving him a one-year transition tag at $37 million. Of course, what the Jones new contract looks like is a question. How lengthy of a deal do the Colts feel giving Jones? How much guaranteed money is desired by Jones and his camp?

TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 32): The longest tenured Colts player not named Luke Rhodes? Alie-Cox, who joined the team in 2017, returned to the Colts last offseason on a one-year deal. With Tyler Warren leading the tight end unit, Alie-Cox fell in order, much more adequately, on the positional depth chart. His blocking prowess, still at the age of 32, would make him fine to bring back on a minimal deal.

TE-Drew Ogletree (Age: 27): The Colts staff has always had some intrigue with Ogletree. He played a consistent role, mostly in that TE3 spot behind Warren and Alie-Cox. I could see Ogletree returning.

RT-Braden Smith (Age: 29): A neck injury ended Smith’s 8th season with the Colts in early December. While Smith has been a very quality draft pick/starter at right tackle, this had a “pass of the torch” feel to it entering the 2025 season. Fourth-round pick Jalen Travis seemed to fill in adequately for Smith. I could see the Colts treating this like Ryan Kelly/Tanor Bortolini or Will Fries/Matt Goncalves from last year, assuming Smith still wants to play.

C-Danny Pinter (Age: 29): A 5th round pick in 2020, Pinter has hung around in a depth role. The Colts needed Pinter to start one game for Tanor Bortolini (concussion). If Pinter is good with a depth ask/competing for a roster spot, then I could see a return.

DE-Kwity Paye (Age: 27): Despite playing all 17 games, Paye had a super underwhelming contract year, finishing with 4.0 sacks (88th in the NFL), 6 tackles for loss (123rd in the NFL) and 9 quarterback hits (94th in the NFL). Those are some ugly numbers, given he didn’t miss a game, and was making more than $13 million in a contract year as a former first-round pick.

DE-Samson Ebukam (Age: 30): The Colts had a lot relying on Ebukam in returning to full health/production after tearing his Achilles. Ebukam’s production was similar to Paye, with the veteran missing 3 games due to a knee injury. A return of Chris Ballard is good for all players he’s brought in. But moving on from Paye/Ebukam has merit, although new bodies will be needed.

DE-Tyquan Lewis (Age: 28): After back-to-back offseasons of 1-year re-signs, Lewis then inked a 2-year re-sign back in March 2024, with Gus Bradley still coordinating him. When healthy, Lewis is a nice depth piece rotating in. Anything more than that 8 years into his career is probably too much of an ask.

DT-Eric Johnson II (Age: 27): You don’t get too many cases like Johnson II—a former Colts draft pick, who goes to another team and then returns. But that’s what happened, with Johnson, as he played 131 defensive snaps in 12 games. If the Colts wanted to dress an extra big body on game day, Johnson would often be that guy.

LB-Germaine Pratt (Age: 29): With Lou Anarumo history, Pratt joined the Colts after spending the first month of the season with the Raiders. Pratt became the clear starter next to Zaire Franklin, after the Colts had several bodies playing there in September. Given the Anarumo history, is Pratt a strong return candidate? How much did the importance of re-signing Pratt occur after Zaire Franklin was traded?

S-Nick Cross (Age: 24): Cross is one of the toughest free agents to gauge. Since being a young 2022 draft pick, Cross was always thought to be a developmental guy. His arrow is pointing much more in the up direction after starting the last two years. But can the Colts really afford to pay two safeties notable money, with Cam Bynum signed last year?

S-Rodney Thomas II (Age: 27): The rookie contract has run out for the former 7th round pick. Thomas used to be a starter for this team. He logged 150 defensive snaps in 17 games with Lou Anarumo. Depth at safety is a question as rookie Hunter Wohler returns from a foot injury.