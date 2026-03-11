Another Open Colts Starting Position With Nick Cross Leaving

Colts' starting safety Nick Cross signs with Commanders, leaving a hole in the secondary.

Rookie Hunter Wohler is the likely replacement, but his injury history raises doubts.

Colts' complicated cap situation limits their options to find a reliable veteran safety.

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – I had Nick Cross pegged as the hardest free agency decision for the Colts in 2026, with the assumption he would likely head elsewhere.

That came to fruition on Wednesday afternoon, with the young safety inking a 2-year deal with the Commanders reportedly for up to $14 million. It’s a return to the DC area for Cross, who played collegiately at Maryland.

For the Colts, this opens up yet another starting position on defense (defensive end and linebacker are also two other open spots).

Internally, the Colts don’t have a ton of obvious answers in replacing Cross in the starting lineup.

Veteran Rodeny Thomas II is a free agent, who started 25 games for the Colts in 2022-23).

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Rookie Hunter Wohler had a promising off-season start last year, but a Lisfranc injury ended his first season last August.

One would probably pencil Wohler in as a starter right now, although that must come with a faint pencil, as the 7th round pick out of Wisconsin has yet to play a snap in the NFL and is coming off a brutal injury.

The departing Cross had a strong contract year, capping his rookie contract as the ascending player the Colts had pegged when drafting him at the age of 20 in 2022.

Unlike many of the recent draft picks on the defensive side of the ball, Cross was a player deserving of a second contract.

The play of Cross this past season was even more needed when you consider the lack of depth behind him at the safety position.

But given the Colts complicated cap situation, things had to be evaluated more than just assessing Cross growth as a quality player.

Plus, the safety position is one where handing out a pair of substantial contracts is probably not the wisest when it comes to roster building.

Last offseason, the Colts handed safety Cam Bynum a 4-year, $60 million contract. Bynum had a nice first season with the Colts.

Now, Bynum becomes uber indispensable and the starter next to him is not that obvious for 2026.

Is Wohler truly ready to start?

Will the Colts try to find a cheap veteran at safety, like they have done before (Rodney McLeod, Mike Mitchell, Mike Adams)?

Some decisions remain for a secondary where the Colts have promising talent around this open safety job.

Stay tuned to 1075TheFan.com for more on Colts free agency.