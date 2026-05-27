Compete In Our Soccer Shootout For A Chance A World Cup Tickets & More

It’s easy — just stop by and visit me, Greg Rakestraw, and the Fan Sports Radio team to play Michelob ULTRA’s Soccer Shootout. The winner will receive a World Cup scarf and hat!

LOCATION: 6129 Crawfordsville Road, Unit B Speedway, IN

The winner will receive an invitation to the local finals on July 3rd for a chance to win World Cup tickets in Kansas City plus a $1,800 travel voucher!