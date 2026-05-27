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Compete In Our Soccer Shootout For A Chance A World Cup Tickets & More

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Anheuser Busch - Soccer Shootout 2026
  • Date/time: May 28, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
  • Address: 6129 Crawfordsville Road, Unit B, Speedway, Indiana

It’s easy — just stop by and visit me, Greg Rakestraw, and the Fan Sports Radio team to play Michelob ULTRA’s Soccer Shootout. The winner will receive a World Cup scarf and hat!

LOCATION: 6129 Crawfordsville Road, Unit B Speedway, IN

The winner will receive an invitation to the local finals on July 3rd for a chance to win World Cup tickets in Kansas City plus a $1,800 travel voucher!

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