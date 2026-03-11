Listen Live
Colts Add Another Defensive Lineman In Micheal Clemsons

Published on March 11, 2026

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – As the Colts are pivoting from their big missed swing on the defensive line in free agency, they are replenishing departing depth pieces.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Colts signed veteran defensive lineman Micheal Clemons to a three-year deal, reportedly for $17.5 million.

Clemons is likely to replace a Tyquan Lewis type role, as a versatile, rotational option.

Thinking Clemons is the big answer to the team’s annual edge rusher issue would be a mistake. Clemons has 8.5 total sacks in 4 career seasons with the Jets. Clemons stands 6-5 and 263 pounds.

Again the Colts are expected to replace 4 of their top 8 defensive linemen in playing time from last season.

Like Arden key earlier this week, Clemons needs to be more as a depth guy. Unlike Key strictly off the edge, Clemons is probably more of a versatile option.

And one definite difference between Clemson and Lewis is availability. Clemson has missed 3 games in 4 NFL seasons. In that same time, Lewis has missed 21 games.

In 2025, Clemons logged the 4th most snaps along the Jets defensive line (578 snaps, 51.2% of the team’s defensive snaps).

While the currently available options aren’t obvious, the Colts still need a bigger answer as a true, potent edge rusher this offseason.

So far, the Colts have 3 newcomers this offseason: DL-Colby Wooden, DE-Arden Key and DL-Michael Clemons. They have 5 departures in: LB-Zaire Franklin, WR-Michael Pittman Jr., DE-Kwity Paye, RT-Braden Smith, DT-Neville Gallimore.

Stay tuned to 1075TheFan.com for more on Colts free agency.

