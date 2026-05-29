Listen Live
Close
Sports

10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn't Know

10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn’t Know

From championships and Hall of Famers to surprising franchise milestones, here are 10 fun facts about the Indiana Fever you may not know.

Published on May 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The Fever won their only WNBA championship in 2012, defeating the Minnesota Lynx.
  • Tamika Catchings, a 15-year WNBA veteran, is considered one of the greatest players in league history.
  • The Fever have been part of the WNBA since 2000, playing in the same arena as the Indiana Pacers.
Tamika Catchings

10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn’t Know

The Indiana Fever are one of the hottest teams in sports right now, thanks in large part to the arrival of Caitlin Clark and a renewed excitement surrounding women’s basketball in Indiana.

But long before the sold-out crowds and national headlines, the Fever were building a rich history of their own. From championships and Hall of Famers to surprising franchise milestones, here are 10 fun facts about the Indiana Fever you may not know.

RELATED: Baller Babes: 50 of the Hottest NCAAW Basketball Players

RELATED: Baller Babes: 50 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

1. The Fever Have A WNBA Championship

While many newer fans are just discovering the team, the Fever won their first and only WNBA Championship in 2012 after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals.

2. Tamika Catchings Is One Of The Greatest WNBA Players Ever

Tamika Catchings spent her entire 15-year WNBA career with the Fever and is widely considered one of the greatest players in league history. She was a WNBA champion, MVP, Finals MVP, and Olympic gold medalist.

3. The Fever Have Been In Indiana Since 2000

The Indiana Fever joined the WNBA as an expansion team in 2000, making them one of the league’s longer-tenured franchises.

4. Their Name Was Inspired By Basketball Fever

The franchise chose the name “Fever” to represent Indiana’s long-standing love affair with basketball. After all, this is the state that gave us the phrase “In 49 states it’s just basketball, but this is Indiana.”

5. The Fever Play In The Same Arena As The Pacers

The Fever share their home court with the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, making Indianapolis one of the few cities where NBA and WNBA teams play under the same roof.

6. Caitlin Clark Helped Set Attendance Records

Since drafting Caitlin Clark in 2024, the Fever have helped break attendance records across the WNBA, both at home and on the road.

7. The Team Once Reached Three WNBA Finals

The Fever have appeared in the WNBA Finals three times: 2009, 2012, and 2015.

8. Tamika Catchings Has A Statue In Indianapolis

In 2024, the Fever unveiled a statue honoring Tamika Catchings outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, cementing her legacy as one of the most important athletes in Indiana sports history.

9. The Fever Were Originally Owned By Herb Simon

The team has been owned by Pacers Sports & Entertainment since its inception, helping provide long-term stability within the WNBA.

10. Indiana Is One Of Basketball’s Most Passionate States

The Fever benefit from being located in one of the most basketball-crazed states in America. From high school gyms to college arenas to professional teams, basketball culture runs deep throughout Indiana.

Today, the Indiana Fever are one of the biggest stories in sports, but the franchise’s history stretches far beyond the current spotlight.

From Hall of Fame players and championship banners to record-breaking attendance and a passionate fanbase, the Fever have helped shape women’s basketball for more than two decades.

What’s your favorite Indiana Fever memory?

10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn’t Know was originally published on hot1009.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
13 Items
Sports  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn’t Know

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Fever Lose Lead Late, Fall 90-88 to Golden State

2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Alabama v Oklahoma
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Did Colts Find 7th Round Steal In Burks?

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Query & Company  |  Eddie Garrison

Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs Has a Lot to Prove in 2026

Indianapolis Colts OTAs
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts OTA Notebook: Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard Split Starting Reps

Anheuser Busch - Soccer Shootout 2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Compete In Our Soccer Shootout For A Chance A World Cup Tickets & More

TheSmashingPumpkins_2026_Regional_GainbridgeFieldhouse
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Smashing Pumpkins

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

INDY 500-RAIN DELAY 2
22 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain

Top 18 IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025 Season
25 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

40 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close