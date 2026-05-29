10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn’t Know The Indiana Fever are one of the hottest teams in sports right now, thanks in large part to the arrival of Caitlin Clark and a renewed excitement surrounding women’s basketball in Indiana. But long before the sold-out crowds and national headlines, the Fever were building a rich history of their own. From championships and Hall of Famers to surprising franchise milestones, here are 10 fun facts about the Indiana Fever you may not know.

1. The Fever Have A WNBA Championship While many newer fans are just discovering the team, the Fever won their first and only WNBA Championship in 2012 after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals.

2. Tamika Catchings Is One Of The Greatest WNBA Players Ever Tamika Catchings spent her entire 15-year WNBA career with the Fever and is widely considered one of the greatest players in league history. She was a WNBA champion, MVP, Finals MVP, and Olympic gold medalist.

3. The Fever Have Been In Indiana Since 2000 The Indiana Fever joined the WNBA as an expansion team in 2000, making them one of the league’s longer-tenured franchises. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

4. Their Name Was Inspired By Basketball Fever The franchise chose the name “Fever” to represent Indiana’s long-standing love affair with basketball. After all, this is the state that gave us the phrase “In 49 states it’s just basketball, but this is Indiana.”

5. The Fever Play In The Same Arena As The Pacers The Fever share their home court with the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, making Indianapolis one of the few cities where NBA and WNBA teams play under the same roof.

6. Caitlin Clark Helped Set Attendance Records Since drafting Caitlin Clark in 2024, the Fever have helped break attendance records across the WNBA, both at home and on the road.

7. The Team Once Reached Three WNBA Finals The Fever have appeared in the WNBA Finals three times: 2009, 2012, and 2015.

8. Tamika Catchings Has A Statue In Indianapolis In 2024, the Fever unveiled a statue honoring Tamika Catchings outside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, cementing her legacy as one of the most important athletes in Indiana sports history.

9. The Fever Were Originally Owned By Herb Simon The team has been owned by Pacers Sports & Entertainment since its inception, helping provide long-term stability within the WNBA.

10. Indiana Is One Of Basketball’s Most Passionate States The Fever benefit from being located in one of the most basketball-crazed states in America. From high school gyms to college arenas to professional teams, basketball culture runs deep throughout Indiana.