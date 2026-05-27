Colts will split starting QB reps between Richardson and Leonard this spring

Buckner out for spring with neck surgery, several other players sidelined by injuries

Taylor, Gardner, and Ward absent from voluntary OTAs, expected back for mandatory minicamp

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Colts OTA Notebook: Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard Split Starting Reps

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts had their first open media OTA viewing of the 2026 season on Wednesday afternoon.

Reminder, this portion of the offseason is still voluntary, as the Colts will have 3 weeks of offense/defense work, all without full pads, to finish off their spring offseason program.

What were the takeaways from the Wednesday spring practice?

-Is Daniel Jones, who is nearing 6 months removed from his torn Achilles expecting to be ready Week 1 vs. the Ravens (September 13th). “Absolutely,” is what QB1 said on Wednesday, as he celebrated his 29th birthday. Jones participated took all of the normal individual reps on Wednesday, but did not take part in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 activities. Shane Steichen said the Colts aren’t ruling out Jones doing some 7-on-7 work next week. Again, it’s my expectation that Jones will be the team’s starting QB when the Ravens come to town for Week 1. Jones spent post-practice on Wednesday doing some straight line, full field sprints, but did mention “cutting harder” is something that still needs to be rehabbed.

-According to Shane Steichen, the Colts will be splitting the starting reps between Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard this spring. On Wednesday, during the team’s second OTA session of the spring, it was Richardson getting the initial starting reps, before Leonard got the second period of 11-on-11 work with the first-team offense. Richardson was 2-of-3 in his 8 plays (4 with the starting offense). Richardson looked pretty crisp in 7-on-7 drills, highlighted by a well-thrown deep ball to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Leonard was 4-of-4 in his team work, with a nicely positioned ball to Drew Ogletree down the middle of the field. Leonard, throwing on the move, also had an in-stride ball to a crossing Josh Downs, when he got his starting action.

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-Steichen made it pretty clear that the plan is for Leonard and Richardson to compete for the backup spots by splitting reps throughout these 3 weeks of team work. I’m a bit surprised that Steichen is giving a straight split to the two, because I think the plan is for Leonard to be the backup come September. For what it’s worth, Leonard did take the second reps during the team’s individual drills, with Richardson to follow.

-Richardson didn’t add much to his current trade request, when meeting the media on Wednesday afternoon. The young quarterback said he has an “obligation” to be he here as he plays in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

-The Colts did have 3 notable absences from the Wednesday OTA. Jonathan Taylor, Sauce Gardner and Mooney Ward were all not present for this voluntary part of the offseason program. Steichen said Taylor has been in and out this spring, and had a family obligation contributing to his absence. Steichen fully expects all 3 players back for the team’s minicamp (June 9-11), which is the only mandatory part of the offseason.



-In the positive injury news front, both CB-Justin Walley and S-Hunter Wohler were participating pretty extensively on Wednesday. Walley is returning from a torn ACL he suffered last August. Wohler is returning from a Lisfranc foot injury from last August and was rocking a sleeve on his right leg. Speaking of injuries, neck surgery is keeping DeForest Buckner off the field for the entire spring. Buckner was not spotted during the team’s OTA on Wednesday. Remember a spring ankle procedure for Alec Pierce has him sidelined for the entire spring offseason program. That means ample opportunity for guys trying to rise up to the depth chart. Pierce was present on Wednesday.

-There’s 7 new starters needed for the Colts in 2026. At defensive end, with Kwity Paye in Las Vegas, veteran Arden Key is a name not to remember with Jaylahn Tuimoloau also in the mix. And at strong safety, with Nick Cross in Washington, Hunter Wohler is right there with rookie A.J. Haulcy. It looked like rookie CJ Allen was handling the early communication duties for the starting defense.

-The Colts also had several players present, but not practicing due to undisclosed injuries. That list included RT-Jalen Travis (back), who is the expected right tackle starter with Braden Smith now in Houston. Blake Freeland, a 2023 4th round pick, got the starting action on Wednesday. Veteran cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was also in the observing crowd, as he tries to revive his career along a familiar face in Lou Anarumo.

-The Colts will have a pair of joint practice sessions this training camp. They will go to New England for one practice ahead of their August 14th preseason opener with the Patriots. And the Colts will play host at Grand Park to the Falcons, ahead of that preseason matchup on August 22nd.

-The local media gets one more OTA viewing next Monday (June 1st). We are then able to watch the team’s full, 3-day minicamp, which runs June 9-11 and concludes the team’s spring offseason program.