Alec Pierce Staying With Colts

Source: Todd Rosenberg / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL’s best home run-hitting wide receiver is staying with the Colts.

A massive in the domino of the Colts 2026 offseason has an answer with Alec Pierce staying in Indy.

On Monday, ESPN’s Pat McAfee first reported that Pierce is staying with the Colts, on a 4-year deal around $116 million ($60 million guaranteed)

“I knew where my heart was. I love the city of Indianapolis,” Pierce said while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.

Despite having to deal with pretty blah quarterback play in his first four NFL seasons, Pierce has shown the coveted ability to routinely get behind defenses and make plays.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

While Pierce hauling in deep ball has been his forte, he took a step in rounding out his route tree last season.

Pierce showed more of an ability to make contested catches in the intermediate parts of the field, offering a glimpse in more potential.

As Pierce stated last week, earning such a lucrative contracts means he needs to continue to showcase more of that all-around ability.

A trio of concussions has forced Pierce to miss 5 games over 4 years. His health has been pristine outside of that though.

Even though Pierce was viewed as the top wide receiver on the open market in free agency, his strong relationship with Daniel Jones was a key element in the Colts retaining the former 2nd round pick.

With the Pierce situation now resolved, the Colts have several other key items on the off-season checklist.

Getting Jones done on a multi-year contract is vital, needing to adjust the $37 million cap hit that comes with the current transition tag.

The Colts also believe they can be major players in adding to their defensive front, particular off the edge.

Of course, to accomplish this the Colts will need to make several more cap restructuring deals to their current roster. Teams have to be salary cap compliant by 4:00 on Wednesday, when the new league year officially begins.

With Pierce back, and Michael Pittman Jr. traded on Monday, No. 14 becoming more of a well-rounded, methodical pass catcher will be needed as he puts ink on one of the top wideout contracts in the league.

Stay tuned to 1075TheFan.com for more on the Colts free agency.