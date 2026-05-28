Listen Live
Close
Trending
Colts OTA Notebook: Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard Split Starting Reps Read Full Story →
Sports

Did Colts Find 7th Round Steal In Burks?

In the days after the draft, Chris Ballard couldn’t believe it.

Published on May 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Alabama v Oklahoma
Source: CFP / Getty

Did Colts Find 7th Round Steal In Burks?

INDIANAPOLISIn the days after the draft, Chris Ballard couldn’t believe it.

Ballard was busy watching Purdue film of his newest wideout, Deion Burks, thinking why was this guy available at pick No. 254?

Some medical questions?

Getting pushed down the board for a lack of height?

Ballard shakes his head.

“Fortunate for us,” the Colts GM says. “He’s fast, he’s explosive. We think he’s got a real chance to help us.”

The Colts do have open wide receiver playing time behind Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

And while Burks should get chances to earn some playing time there, him extending those duties to special teams will be key.

It would be very well served if Burks could provide some punt and/or kick return trust.

At Purdue, Burks did return 14 kicks in his sophomore season. But that’s the only kick/punt roles he had in his 5 years at Purdue/Oklahoma.

“We’ll try to get (Burks) worked in the return game too, even though he hasn’t done a lot of it, we think he’s got upside as a returner,” Ballard says.

If Burks could show that, would that make him more enticing to keep on the roster than Anthony Gould, who is still with the team but hasn’t etched out much of an actual wide receiver role in two NFL seasons.

Count Shane Steichen has someone very intrigued by Burks.

“Well, I think the first thing is speed,” the Colts head coach says. “I mean, he’s a 4.2 (40-yard dash) speed guy that can fly. When you put the ball in his hands, he can make plays with it and that’s what you want. You want to create explosive plays, get the ball in this guy’s hands any way you can.

“When you watch him versus press, even for being a shorter guy, I mean, he can get off press coverage. He’s got a good, quick first step. Good release, good burst. And then the separation at the top of routes is really good as well.”

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
2025 College Football Playoff First Round Game - Alabama v Oklahoma
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Did Colts Find 7th Round Steal In Burks?

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Query & Company  |  Eddie Garrison

Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs Has a Lot to Prove in 2026

Indianapolis Colts OTAs
Breaking News

Breaking News

Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts OTA Notebook: Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard Split Starting Reps

Anheuser Busch - Soccer Shootout 2026
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Compete In Our Soccer Shootout For A Chance A World Cup Tickets & More

TheSmashingPumpkins_2026_Regional_GainbridgeFieldhouse
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: The Smashing Pumpkins

Florida v Kentucky
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Think Seth McGowan Brings Toughness To Backfield

Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Felix Rosenqvist Wins Closest-Ever Indy 500

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

INDY 500-RAIN DELAY 2
22 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

A Complete List Of Indy 500 Races Impacted By Rain

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Top 18 IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025 Season
25 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

IndyCar Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

40 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest Drunk Fan Photos & Videos From The 2026 Indy 500

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close