Alec Pierce Re-Signs With Colts For 4-Years, $116 Million
Colts Trade Michael Pittman Jr. To Steelers

Published on March 9, 2026

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS A second contract for Alec Pierce or a third contract for Michael Pittman Jr.?

That conversation was always going to favor Pierce. And that is indeed what has played out with the Colts with free agency underway.

Just minutes after inking Pierce to a new 4-year deal to start free agency, the Colts created the necessary cap relief by moving off the $29 million cap hit from Pittman Jr.

In trading Pittman Jr. to the Steelers, the Colts continued to part ways with some older pillar Colts as they try to retain Daniel Jones/Pierce, while also making future improvements to their defensive front.

With the trade, the Colts are expected to net a higher Day 3 pick swap, with the real benefit of this move coming in the cap savings department. The Steelers are reportedly inking Pittman Jr. to a new 3-year contract at $59 million.

Pittman Jr. was loved by the Colts for how he played the game and proved to a be a really solid wideout since being drafted in Round 2 of the 2020 Draft. He was a consummate pro throughout his time of very average quarterback play.

But his ascent to an unquestioned No. 1 wideout never really occurred.

Getting rid of Pittman Jr.’s contract was needed, but losing him does mean the Colts will need more routine from Pierce, to go along with his special home run ability.

Tyler Warren’s dependability as a pass catcher was great for the first half of last season, before that fell off with a hobbled Daniel Jones turned into Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard. Now, Warren is going to take on even more of that consistent, methodic receiving element that Pittman Jr. brought to the passing game.

In trading Zaire Franklin and now Pittman Jr. departing, we are seeing Chris Ballard acting differently this offseason.

Given the Colts cap situation and where the roster needs to improve, this is needed though.

Again, a second contract for Pierce at 25 years old makes much more sense, than a third contract for Pittman Jr. at 28 years old.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Colts view another vet wideout move later this offseason. Ashton Dulin remains under contract and he’s currently looking at a much more expanded role in 2026.

Stay tuned to 1075TheFan.com for more Colts free agency news.

