Winners And Losers From Colts 2026 Offseason

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty INDIANAPOLIS – With the close of the draft, the vast majority of a team’s offseason is now complete. The Colts have had quite a newsy offseason, with a handful of core players moving on (and maybe more). Here are the winners and losers from the Colts 2026 offseason:

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty Winner-Jaylahn Tuimoloau: Through words and actions, the Colts continue to staunchly stand behind their 2nd round pick from 2025, despite not putting him on the field much in his rookie campaign. It’s quite possible Tuimoloau will go from a guy who was a healthy scratch for the first month of his rookie year, to playing around a dozen snaps per game, to a full-time starter in his second season. The Colts like what Tuimoloau showed on special teams and thinks that can translate to defense, where the Ohio State product had 0 sacks and 1 tackle for loss in 215 defensive snaps.

Source: Kathryn Riley / Getty Winner–Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: When the Colts traded away Michael Pittman Jr., the thought was the team likey wouldn’t invested too majorly in replacing MPJ. Well, that’s exactly how the offseason played out. Westbrook-Ikhine was the lone free agent addition, and the team didn’t draft a wideout until pick No. 254, with Deion Burks being more of a shorter/speed guy. This is great news for Westbrook-Ikhine as he competes with Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell for that 3rd wideout spot.

Source: Tim Warner / Getty Winner–Riley Leonard: No quarterback selection from the Colts in 2026. This offseason continues to back up the Colts belief in Leonard as the next QB up behind Daniel Jones. Expect Leonard to take the vast, vast majority of the staring reps this spring until Jones is healthy and ready to go. Now, the Colts need to find another quarterback arm (need a 3rd QB, assuming Anthony Richardson Sr. is traded), but that player is unlikely to seriously challenge Leonard’s standing on the depth chart.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Winner–Justin Walley: We did not see a cornerback chosen in any of the 8 picks from the Colts, despite the Kenny Moore II trade request and the (can’t ignore) concussion situation regarding Charvarius Ward. That’s promising for the projection of Justin Walley coming off a torn ACL. Assuming Moore II gets moved, one would think Walley is in line to play a large role in 2026.

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Winner–DJ Giddens: Entering this year’s draft, the Colts only had 3 running backs on their roster. And they didn’t draft one until pick No. 237 in Kentucky’s Seth McGowan. Does that mean D.J. Giddens (5th round pick in 2025) is the definite backup to Jonathan Taylor? With Tyler Goodson and Ameer Abdullah both gone, Giddens is in a nice position on the depth chart.

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Loser-Marion Hobby: The Colts have a new defensive line coach in Marion Hobby. And after a flirtation with Trey Hendrickson in free agency, the Colts have gone through the offseason without much fanfare at the edge rushing position. For Hobby, is DeForest Buckner still that 3-down menace he’s been throughout his career after returning from neck surgery? The pass rush personnel remains a question for the Colts.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Loser-Jaylon Carlies: A Day 3 pick starting 6 games in his rookie season is usually a sign for a nice career moving forward. But injuries and a change in defensive coordinator haven’t been too kind to Jaylon Carlies. Well, after the Colts just drafted two linebackers int eh first four rounds, what does that mean for Carlies, a 5th round pick form 2024? Remember, the Colts also signed veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has ample history with Anarumo.