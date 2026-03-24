Colts Eager For Return of Justin Walley

Rookie CB Walley impressed in 2025 training camp, earning praise from Colts coaches

Walley's promising season ended early due to torn ACL, raising questions about 2026 role

Colts must balance Walley's return with additions like Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward's status

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Who was the second best Colts rookie in 2025?

Hell, one could make the case that answer was last seen on a Colts practice field back in August.

The Colts staff was never shy in heaping spring praise the way of rookie cornerback Justin Walley, as the third-round pick from April very quickly made a strong impression on his new NFL home.

But a torn ACL in August ended Walley’s promising rookie season.

Had that injury never occurred, does a Sauce Gardner trade get all the way to the finish line?

Such a thought is quite high praise, but just listen to how the Colts brass describes what Walley was showing.

“Nobody talks about Justin Walley who was having maybe as good a training camp as any corner I’ve ever had,” defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, a 14-year NFL vet, said near the end of last season.

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The undersized Walley was an unusual draft pick for Chris Ballard, when you consider the GM’s track record in selecting cornerbacks.

But the impressive ball production and strong instinctual characteristics made him worthy of a 3rd round pick.

As the spring offseason program moved into training camp, it was becoming quite clear Walley was going to earn some serious playing time in 2025.

Unfortunately, all of that came to a halt on August 5th, when the Minnesota product tore his ACL during a joint practice with the Ravens

“You all saw it in camp,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard now says. “Walley was playing really good football, and he got hurt in that practice. But up to that point in that practice against Baltimore, against some pretty good wideouts, (he) had held up really well. And we thought he had a high ceiling. So, we’re very encouraged by him.”

With the 2026 season inching closer, how Walley fits into the defensive picture will be interesting to watch.

Obviously, his full return to health is the first item of business.

And then where Walley projects into a depth chart that added Gardner mid-season.

The looming play/retire decision for Charvarius Ward will certainly impact the amount of playing time available at one cornerback spot.

With Ward expected back, the pressure on Walley to play right away shouldn’t be needed.

But relying on cornerback depth seems inevitable.

Nonetheless, Walley turned some very important heads last offseason and remains one to watch this coming season.