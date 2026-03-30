How Will The Colts Replace Starters They Lost?

Source: GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 25: Michael Pittman #11 of the Indianapolis Colts leaps over Marco Wilson #20 of the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) INDIANAPOLIS – In the Chris Ballard era, the Colts have never had to replace so many long-time starters in one offseason. With the bulk of free agency over, and the draft less than a month away, we are on the horizon of formulating a depth chart with the 2026 offseason program starting Let’s examine how the Colts are going to replace the departure of some key starters:

Michael Pittman Jr. (Steelers) Source: Grant Halverson / Getty With Michael Pittman Jr. gone, you have 485 catches in 6 years leaving. That’s the 5th most catches in franchise history. Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Heading into the draft, it’s not too obvious on how the Colts will make up for Pittman Jr.’s consistency and durability (3 missed games in the last 5 years). The team did sign veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who has played a depth role mostly throughout his NFL career. But the Colts could probably still use some draft pick at receiver come draft time. This replacement seems to be more in numbers (adding to the plates of Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin) than a sheer 1-for-1.

Braden Smith (Texans) Source: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Braden Smith #72 of the Indianapolis Colts in action against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Of all the names on this list, this departure can probably be viewed as one player exiting, and then an in-house member ready to take over. Braden Smith has been the Colts right tackle since about a month into his 2018 rookie season. His 105 career starts will be missed. The expectation is Jalen Travis, a 4th round pick in 2025, will bump into the starting lineup and try to accept the starting torch like fellow offensive linemen in Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (right guard) did last year. With Smith sidelined late last season, Travis did get 4 starts (3 at right tackle) to end the year. The long-time run for the Colts starting offensive line is starting to turn over with Travis for Smtih the latest example

Kwity Paye (Raiders) Source: Cooper Neill / Getty Is the starting replacement for Kwity Paye still to be found this offseason? The Colts have added quite a few defensive linemen through free agency, but it’s hard to see any of them being a definite starter opposite Laiatu Latu. Could that player be found in the draft? Is pick No. 47 too late for a Week 1 defensive end starter? Paye started 74 games in his 5 years with the Colts, with many left wanting more in the pass rush department from a former first-round pick. Currently, one would probably either peg Arden Key as the starter or project a massive second-year jump from JT Tuimoloau. Even a draft pick in Round 2 here doesn’t automatically stamp that player into the starting defense, as Tuimoloau was that pick last year and struggled to find a consistent role.

Zaire Franklin (Packers) Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty For the first time since 2021, the Colts will have a new defensive signal caller. The trade of Zaire Franklin means the Colts need to find a new startling linebacker, and it looks like two with veteran Germaine Pratt still a free agent. Similar to Kwity Paye, there’s probably a thought the new starting answer to replacing Franklin might not be on the roster yet. If it is an in-house option, then free agent signee Akeem Davis-Gaither would be a possibility, given his notable history with Lou Anarumo. And third-year linebacker Jaylon Carlies is not someone to write off just yet. Given Anarumo’s desire to have a defense built on weekly variety, would more of a veteran voice be the route though for the signal caller? Is it possible this answer is waiting on Day Two of the NFL Draft?