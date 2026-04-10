Kenny Moore II Requests Trade From Colts

Colts 6 key starters have left this offseason, totaling 496 games started in Indy.

Colts may rely heavily on unproven 2nd-year CB Justin Walley after Moore's potential departure.

Colts' cap situation could allow them to draft a CB early, despite it not being a major need.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – An offseason like any other from the Colts is continuing.

On Friday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kenny Moore II is seeking a trade, and the Colts have mutually agreed to grant that request.

Moore II has been a pillar Colt, starting 111 games since the team claimed him as an undrafted free agent in August 2017.

His picture is plastered as 1 of 4 Colts players on the side of Lucas Oil Stadium and he’s been a tremendous pro on and off the field.

Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

But an aging player entering a contract year, with a new defensive coordinator, and a team that is in a 5-year playoff drought, means there are not many guarantees when it comes to roster retention.

With Moore II apparently heading elsewhere, that means the Colts have lost 6 multi-year starters this offseason: Michael Pittman Jr., Braden Smith, Kwity Paye, Zaire Franklin, Nick Cross, Kenny Moore II. Those 6 Colts have combined to start 496 games in Indy.

That is change unlike any offseason Ballard has had in his 10 years on the job.

Friday’s news means the Colts are likely to rely heavily on second-year cornerback Justin Walley. The 2025 third-round pick impressed in his first NFL offseason before tearing his ACL last August. The team is high on Walley, but he’s still yet to play a snap in the NFL.

The Colts also need a healthy season from Charvarius Ward as he flirted with retiring this offseason.

If the Colts net a middle-round pick for Moore II (who carries a $13 million cap hit for this season), would that allow for an earlier cornerback selection in the draft?

Before this news, corner didn’t appear to be a massive draft need for the Colts.

Will IU’s D’Angelo Ponds be available at No. 47 overall, the Colts’ first selection in the draft, which runs April 23-25?

The timing of this potential move isn’t ideal for the Colts offseason. They could get off of Moore’s $13 million cap hit, but their cap situation is already in a good situation, without many notable outside of the building moves as the bulk of free agency is largely over.

Moore’s first year playing for Lou Anarumo didn’t see some exceptional year from the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

The nickel role Moore II thrived in under previous defensive coordinators doesn’t appear to have the same asks in Anarumo’’s scheme.

Certainly, there are reasons for this trade request to be happing.

At the start of the offseason, we pondered the Colts’ futures of Pittman Jr., Franklin and Moore.

The thought was two of those guys could be leaving Indy.

Now, it looks like all 3 will be donning a new jersey in 2026.

That’s quite the turnover for a Colts team in a dire situation to end one of the NFL’s longest playoff droughts.