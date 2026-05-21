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110th Indy 500 Tier Rankings

Published on May 20, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Practice
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the upcoming schedule for Carb Day with weather coming in and how it could affect practice, the Wienie 500, and the pit stop competition. They also talk about Alexander Rossi’s condition from his live Off Track with Hinch & Rossi podcast from Cracker Barrel. They later talk about which IndyCar drivers’ first win was the Indy 500.  

In the second segment, they talk about their latest tier rankings for the Indy 500

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about oldest Indy 500 winners and how the weather outlook for Carb Day and Indy 500.

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