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2026 Burger Bash

Published on May 21, 2026

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AUTO: OCT 02 IndyCar Series - Aeroscreen Test
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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they host their annual 2026 Burger Bash! They start the show joined with Sting Ray Robb of Juncos Hollinger Racingand Jack Harvey of Dreyer & Reinbold Racingto talk about the Indy 500 and Carb Day. They are later joined with Conor Daly of Dreyer & Reinbold Racingto recap qualifying and talk about the Indy 500. They are later joined with James Hinchcliffe of FOX Sportsto talk about Alexander Rossi getting medically cleared to race in the Indy 500.

In the second segment of the 2026 Burger Bash, they are joined with Alex Singleton, linebacker of the Denver Broncos, to talk about his journey through testicular cancer. They are later joined with Rinus VeeKay of Juncos Hollinger Racing to talk about the Indy 500.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they are joined with Santino Ferrucci of A.J. Foyt Racing to talk about the Indy 500.

In a BONUS segment of the show, they are joined with 2014 Indy 500 Champion Ryan Hunter-Reay of Arrow McLaren and Dr. Nabil Adra of the IU Cancer Center. They also talk more about Alexander Rossi getting medically cleared for the Indy 500.

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