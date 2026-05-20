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Alexander Rossi Update & Caitlin Clark for Grand Marshal

Alexander Rossi Update & Caitlin Clark for Grand Marshal

Published on May 19, 2026

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the statement from Ed Carpenter Racing saying Alexander Rossi had successful outpatient procedures to minor injuries sustained to a finger on his left hand and his right ankle, with full intent to practice on Carb Day and race on Sunday. They later talk about what the next steps for Rossi. They also talk about the unpredictable weather in Indy this weekend and Caitlin Clark named the grand marshal for the Indy 500.

In the second segment, they talk more about qualifying from yesterday with times getting disallowed from Caio Collet and Jack Harvey, and how the one-off entries did.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the Wienermobiles testing with rain tires, TV ratings, and more auction items for the Burger Bash.

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