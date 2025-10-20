Listen Live
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

Published on October 20, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025

Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

UPDATED: October 20th, 2025 12:00PM

The 2025 NFL season has once again captivated fans with its thrilling games and unexpected turns.

As teams fight for glory on the gridiron, the stakes have never been higher, with each play scrutinized and every win or loss potentially altering the course of a season.

Yet, in a league where triumph and disappointment walk hand in hand, some teams inevitably find themselves at a crossroads.

For the franchises that do so, change often comes and it comes in the form of new leadership, as coaches and coordinators are held accountable and fired for their teams’ performances.

The pressure to succeed in the NFL is relentless, and when expectations are not met, it can signal the end of an era for some on the sidelines.

As we look ahead, we’ll be chronicling the List of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season, capturing the shifts in strategy and leadership that could redefine the future of some teams.

Stay tuned as we update this list throughout the season, tracking the ripple effects of these pivotal decisions.

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired In 2025

1. Brian Callahan – Coached the Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to the 2025 NFL season, marking the end of his tenure with a 4-19 record.

Mike McCoy, a former head coach of the San Diego Chargers, has been named interim head coach.

The team has begun searching for a permanent head coach.

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired In 2024

2. Bobby Slowik – Was Houston Texans Offensive Coordinator

Chicago Bears v Houston Texans Source:Getty

The decision to move on from Slowik reflects a strategic shift by the Texans’ management, aiming to enhance the team’s offensive performance following a season where expectations were not fully met despite reaching the divisional round.

3. Chris Strausser – Was Houston Texans Offensive Line Coach

NFL: SEP 08 Texans at Colts Source:Getty

Chris Strausser, who was the offensive line coach for the Houston Texans, was also let go as part of the team’s decision to overhaul their offensive coaching staff.

4. Trent Baalke – Was the Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp Source:Getty

Baalke was promoted to interim GM in 2020 and retained full-time afterward.

With a record of 25-43 during Baalke’s tenure as a GM in Jacksonville the owner was not impressed.

5. Mike McCarthy – Coached the Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

Mike McCarthy is not expected to return to Dallas and is now set to become a free agent.

6. Tom Telesco – Was Las Vegas Raiders General Manager

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Tom Telesco was fired from his role as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

His lack of success in hiring coaches during his tenure with the Raiders was a significant factor in his dismissal.

7. Nick Sorensen – Was San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Nick Sorensen will not return as 49ers defensive coordinator.

The hope is that the 49ers can retain him on Kyle Shanahan’s staff.

8. Antonio Pierce – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders

NFL: NOV 17 Raiders at Dolphins Source:Getty

The Raiders have fired Antonio Pierce after one full season as head coach.

Pierce served as the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders last year after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels.

9. Ran Carthon – Was Tennessee Titans General Manager

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

Carthon spent two years in Tennessee with two different head coaches, and still has four years remaining on his contract.

A new Titans GM will make the No. 1 overall pick.

10. Gus Bradley – Was Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Colts at Eagles Source:Getty

Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are back, but the Colts have started to make changes to their coaching staff with firing their defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

In 3 years under Gus Bradley, the Colts ranked 29th, 28th and 24th in points allowed per game.

11. Lou Anarumo – Was Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator

NFL: NOV 03 Raiders at Bengals Source:Getty

Lou Anarumo held the defensive coordinator position for the Bengals since 2019. He oversaw a defense that finished in the bottom half of the league in yards and points per game allowed this season.

12. Doug Pederson – Coached the Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

Fired on January 6th

Pederson’s tenure in Jacksonville ends after three season and a 22-29 record, including 18 losses in the last 23 games.

13. Jerod Mayo – Coached the New England Patriots

New England Patriots v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

Fired on January 5th

After the patriots moved on from Bill Belichick last season they will now moves on from his successor, Jerod Mayo, after just one season as the head coach of the team.

Robert Kraft let Mayo know immediately following the game.

14. Ken Dorsey – Was Cleveland Browns Offensive Coordinator

Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Fired on January 5th

The Browns’ offense struggled this season and with the dissatisfaction from the Browns front office with the strategic direction under Dorsey’s coordination, the team decided to move on.

15. Andy Dickerson – Was Cleveland Browns Offensive Line Coach

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Fired on January 5th

Andy Dickerson, who returned to the Browns in 2024 after a stint with the Seattle Seahawks, was also let go, highlighting issues with the offensive line’s performance, which had been underperforming throughout the season.

16. Matt Eberflus – Coached the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Source:Getty

Fired on November 29th

After success is still not able to be consistently found in Chicago the team makes a move that hopes to shake up the franchise in a positive way.

For the first time in the 100-plus year history of the franchise, the Chicago Bears have made an in-season head-coaching change, firing Matt Eberflus.

17. Joe Douglas – Was New York Jets General Manager

NFL Combine Source:Getty

Fired on November 19th

Under GM Joe Douglas, the Jets had some notable draft successes, including landing Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall in the same draft.

However, they never solved the quarterback position, and with a 3-8 record in the 2024 season, the organization has decided to move in a different direction.

18. Shane Waldron – Was Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator

New England Patriots v Chicago Bears Source:Getty

Fired on November 12th

Waldron was hired ahead of the 2024 season to oversee the development of Caleb Williams.

He spent his previous three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

19. Dennis Allen – Coached the New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Fired November 4th

Allen, 52, was promoted to Saints head coach before the 2022 season after Sean Payton temporarily retired.

He had been the offensive coordinator under Sean Payton for seven seasons.

He has now been fired.

Allen finishes his tenure in New Orleans at 18-25 after his previous head-coaching opportunity with the Raiders ended in a similar way.

20. Luke Getsy – Was Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Coordinator

Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Fired November 3rd

Luke Getsy was fired as the Offensive Coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders after a season marked by underwhelming offensive performance.

Getsy led the Raiders to the fourth-worst yards-per-play average in the NFL (4.6).

21. Rich Scangarello – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Quarterbacks

Las Vegas Raiders OTA Offseason Workout Source:Getty

Fired November 3rd

Rich Scangarello, 52, spent this season as the Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach after not coaching during the 2023 season.

After no success or improvement seen from his quarterbacks this season, Head Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was already time to make a change to another coach.

22. James Cregg – Coached the Las Vegas Raiders Offensive Line

Cleveland Browns v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Fired November 3rd

James Cregg was in his first year with the Las Vegas Raiders as the offensive line coach with 26 years of coaching experience and Heach Coach, Antonio Pierce decided it was time to move on already.

23. Robert Saleh – Coached The New York Jets

Denver Broncos v New York Jets Source:Getty

Fired October 8th

The New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on amid the team’s disappointing start to this season and apparent tensions with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh posted a record of 20-36 during his three-plus seasons with the New York Jets.

