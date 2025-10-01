NFL Players That Have Retired In 2025

Listen Live
The 2025 NFL offseason has marked the end of an era for many beloved players who have left an indelible mark on the game.

From franchise quarterbacks to dominant linemen and electrifying playmakers, this year’s retirements feature a star-studded group of athletes who defined their positions and inspired fans across the league.

These players not only brought talent and passion to the field but also served as leaders and icons for their teams, leaving legacies that will be celebrated for years to come.

In this article, we take a closer look at the players who have decided to hang up their cleats in 2025, celebrating their achievements and the impact they’ve had on the game.

1. Xavien Howard – CB

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Xavien Howard, Indianapolis Colts cornerback and four-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement from the NFL after four games this season. The 32-year-old cited a desire to prioritize his family and faith. Howard, a two-time league interceptions leader, leaves behind a decorated career, including 29 interceptions and two All-Pro selections.

Full Story From Kevin Bowen.

2. Derek Carr – QB

Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

 

The longtime Raiders quarterback, known for his leadership and precision passing, retired after a decade in the league. Carr leaves behind a legacy of resilience and professionalism.

3. Julio Jones – WR

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

 

One of the most dominant wide receivers of his era, Jones retired as a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, leaving an indelible mark on the Atlanta Falcons and the NFL.

4. Patrick Peterson – CB

Lions v Cardinals Source:Getty

 

The eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro cornerback retired after a stellar career, known for his lockdown coverage and versatility in the secondary.

5. Zack martin – G

Dallas Cowboys v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

 

A cornerstone of the Cowboys’ offensive line, Martin retired as one of the best guards in NFL history, earning eight Pro Bowl nods and six All-Pro selections.

6. Frank Ragnow – C

Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

 

The Lions’ reliable center retired after anchoring Detroit’s offensive line for several seasons, earning Pro Bowl recognition for his consistency and toughness.

7. Tyron Smith – OT

Houston Texans v New York Jets Source:Getty

 

A dominant force at left tackle for the Cowboys, Smith retired as an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, solidifying his place as one of the best offensive linemen of his generation.

8. Terron Armstead – OT

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

 

Known for his athleticism and technique, Armstead retired after a successful career with the Saints and Dolphins, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections.

9. Ryan Ramczyk – OT

New Orleans Saints v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

 

The Saints’ stalwart right tackle retired after years of elite play, highlighted by an All-Pro selection and multiple Pro Bowl appearances.

10. Jason Peters – OT

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

 

A future Hall of Famer, Peters retired after a remarkable 20-year career, earning nine Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections as one of the best left tackles in NFL history.

11. Mike WIlliams – WR

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

 

The Chargers’ big-bodied receiver retired after a career marked by highlight-reel catches and a knack for making plays in critical moments.

12. CJ Mosley – LB

Los Angeles Chargers v Baltimore Ravens - AFC Wild Card Source:Getty

 

The four-time Pro Bowler retired as one of the most consistent and intelligent linebackers of his era, leaving a lasting impact on the Ravens and Jets.

13. Ndamukong Suh – DT

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

 

A dominant defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, Suh retired after a career defined by his power, durability, and disruptive presence on the line.

14. Brandon Graham – DE

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

 

The Eagles’ heart and soul on defense retired after 13 seasons, highlighted by a Super Bowl-winning strip-sack and a Pro Bowl selection.

15. Sam Hubbard – DE

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

 

The Bengals’ defensive end retired after a solid career, known for his relentless motor and key contributions to Cincinnati’s defense.

16. David Andrews – C

Patriots Jets Football Source:Getty

 

The Patriots’ dependable center retired after anchoring their offensive line for nearly a decade, earning two Super Bowl rings along the way.

17. Micah Hyde – S

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

 

The versatile safety retired after a stellar career with the Packers and Bills, earning a Pro Bowl nod and a reputation as a playmaker in the secondary.

18. Mason Crosby – K

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

 

The Packers’ all-time leading scorer retired after 16 seasons, leaving behind a legacy of clutch kicks and consistency.

19. Mitch Morse – C

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

 

The Bills’ reliable center retired after a career marked by his intelligence and leadership on one of the league’s top offensive lines.

20. Michael Pierce – DT

Las Vegas Raiders v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

 

The run-stuffing defensive tackle retired after a career spent anchoring the interior for the Ravens and Vikings.

21. Keanu Neal – LB/S

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

 

Known for his hard-hitting style, Neal retired after a career as a hybrid linebacker-safety, making an impact with the Falcons and Cowboys.

22. John Cominsky – DE

Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

 

The versatile defensive end retired after a solid career, contributing as a rotational player for the Falcons and Lions.

23. Jordan Travis -QB

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 30 Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia vs Florida State Source:Getty

The former Florida State standout retired after a brief NFL stint, transitioning to a new chapter in his football journey.

24. Chris Conley – WR

Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

 

The speedy wide receiver retired after a career spent as a reliable target for multiple teams, known for his athleticism and professionalism.

