Alexander Rossi undergoes surgery after frightening Indy 500 car crash

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Alexander Rossi underwent successful outpatient surgery on May 18, 2026, after a frightening car crash during Indianapolis 500 practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing car spun in Turn 2, slammed hard into the outside wall, and was then struck by Pato O’Ward’s vehicle. Despite the incident, Rossi was cleared to race and holds a front-row starting position for the 110th running of the Indy 500.

Cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway regularly exceed 230 miles per hour during practice runs, according to IndyCar, making any sudden loss of control a potentially life-altering event. When Rossi’s car began spinning, what followed was a heart-stopping sequence that stunned fans and the racing world alike.

What Happened During Rossi’s Car Crash?

The car accident took place on Monday, May 18, 2026, during a practice session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rossi’s No. 20 car spun in Turn 2 and actually slammed into the outside wall, triggering a multi-car accident that pulled Pato O’Ward’s vehicle into the impact.

The car wreck left the No. 20 severely damaged; the nose dragged along the top of the wall, and the car lifted onto two wheels. Speeds at the Speedway tend to be extremely high, so any loss of control can turn dangerous very fast.

Several factors made this particular incident so alarming:

Rossi was conserving fuel and went too slow in dirty air conditions

The loss of speed caused his car to lose aerodynamic grip in Turn 2

O’Ward had no time to avoid the spinning car ahead of him

Debris scattered across the track brought out a red flag stoppage

Rossi’s Injuries and Road to Recovery

The accident injuries Rossi sustained were relatively minor, given how hard he hit the wall. He suffered a finger injury on his left hand and damage to his right ankle in the auto accident, and a surgical team repaired both injuries that same evening.

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Dr. Julia Vaizer and the IndyCar medical team carefully oversaw his recovery, and Rossi was apparently awake, alert, and in good spirits after the procedure.

How Did Rossi Escape More Serious Harm?

Modern IndyCar safety systems clearly played a big role in keeping him protected through that kind of impact. Knowing the steps to take after a car accident in Illinois is just as relevant for everyday drivers.

Prompt medical attention and professional oversight can really make a difference in recovery outcomes. Some of the safety features that protected Rossi include:

The Aeroscreen around the cockpit deflected debris on impact

The survival cell kept the core structure of the car intact

Harness systems held Rossi securely in place through multiple hits

The HANS device reduced any dangerous movement of the head and neck

A Crash That Couldn’t Keep Rossi Off the Grid

Alexander Rossi’s car crash during the 2026 Indianapolis 500 practice session was one of the most alarming moments of the race weekend, yet his recovery was nothing short of remarkable. Within hours of surgery, he was cleared to compete and remains set to start from the front row of one of motorsport’s greatest events.

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