Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

If grabbing a beer at an NFL game is part of your game-day ritual, you’re in the right place.

Before we dive in, let’s get one thing out of the way—we don’t set the prices (don’t shoot the messenger!). But we would love for you to share this article and help spread the word: beer at the stadium is going to cost you, no matter where you go.

Prices vary by city and stadium, but let’s be honest—when that craving hits, you’re going to find the beer guy and grab one anyway.

After doing some digging, here’s what we found as the average price for a 16 oz beer at an NFL stadium over the last few years:

So—are you ready to check out what a beer will run you at your team’s stadium… even if you already know you’re going to buy it anyway?

Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025 from cheapest to most expensive for 16-oz beers.

1. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.80 Source:Getty Cheapest beer in the NFL—Who Dey drinks on a budget! 2. Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium – $7.15 Source:Getty Low prices to ease long-suffering fans. 3. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $7.20 Source:Getty Detroit delivers on value. 4. Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium – $8.05 Source:Getty Skol to solid beer prices! 5. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8.18 Source:Getty Affordable beer in Indy. 6. Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High – $8.29 Source:Getty Mile-high, but not price-high. 7. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.31 Source:Getty Desert beer won’t dry your wallet too badly. 8. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $8.50 Source:Getty Stadium known for fan-friendly pricing. 9. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.58 Source:Getty Not bad for the Northeast. 10. Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – $9.20 Source:Getty A fair price for a defending champ’s crowd. 11. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.40 Source:Getty Reasonable for Bills Mafia tailgaters. 12. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.71 Source:Getty Mid-pack pricing in Seattle. 13. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.71 Source:Getty Mid-pack pricing in Texas. 14. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium – $9.99 Source:Getty Just under $10—a steel-town bargain. 15. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field – $10.24 Source:Getty Slightly lower than their Florida rivals. 16. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10.49 Source:Getty Charlotte holds the line in the middle tier. 17. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $10.50 Source:Getty Cold weather and warm beer prices 18. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $10.73 Source:Getty Not terrible for Nashville’s booming scene. 19. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $10.99 Source:Getty Just under $11—reasonably high for the AFC North. 20. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11.24 Source:Getty Philly fans still pay a bit more to cheer (or boo). 21. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11.25 Source:Getty Big city, mid-range beer. 22. New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome – $11.75 Source:Getty Slightly high, but not outrageous for party central. 23. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $12.00 Source:Getty Pricey, but it’s Miami—expect to pay for the vibe. 24. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $12.79 Source:Getty Texas-sized cost for a Texas-sized drink. 25. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $13.00 Source:Getty Shared stadium, shared high beer prices. 26. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $13.00 Source:Getty Shared stadium, shared high beer prices. 27. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $14.00 Source:Getty LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer. 28. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $14.00 Source:Getty LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer. 29. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium – $14.00 Source:Getty Bay Area pricing, as expected. 30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $14.25 Source:Getty Florida sun and steep beer prices to match. 31. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $14.99 Source:Getty Sin City prices—almost $15 for a pint fits the Vegas vibe. 32. Washington Commanders – Commanders Field – $16.49 Source:Getty Most expensive beer in the NFL. Budget wisely before grabbing a cold one.