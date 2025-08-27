Listen Live
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Published on August 27, 2025

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

If grabbing a beer at an NFL game is part of your game-day ritual, you’re in the right place.

Before we dive in, let’s get one thing out of the way—we don’t set the prices (don’t shoot the messenger!). But we would love for you to share this article and help spread the word: beer at the stadium is going to cost you, no matter where you go.

Prices vary by city and stadium, but let’s be honest—when that craving hits, you’re going to find the beer guy and grab one anyway.

After doing some digging, here’s what we found as the average price for a 16 oz beer at an NFL stadium over the last few years:

So—are you ready to check out what a beer will run you at your team’s stadium… even if you already know you’re going to buy it anyway?

Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025 from cheapest to most expensive for 16-oz beers.

RELATED | Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

1. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium – $6.80

New England Patriots v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

Cheapest beer in the NFL—Who Dey drinks on a budget!

2. Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium – $7.15

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Low prices to ease long-suffering fans.

3. Detroit Lions – Ford Field – $7.20

Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

Detroit delivers on value.

4. Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium – $8.05

Las Vegas Raiders v Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty

Skol to solid beer prices!

5. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium – $8.18

NFL: OCT 18 Bengals at Colts Source:Getty

Affordable beer in Indy.

6. Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High – $8.29

Washington Commanders v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

Mile-high, but not price-high.

7. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – $8.31

Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

Desert beer won’t dry your wallet too badly.

8. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium – $8.50

NFL: OCT 22 Giants at Falcons Source:Getty

Stadium known for fan-friendly pricing.

9. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium – $8.58

Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots Source:Getty

Not bad for the Northeast.

10. Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – $9.20

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

A fair price for a defending champ’s crowd.

11. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium – $9.40

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

Reasonable for Bills Mafia tailgaters.

12. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field – $9.71

Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

Mid-pack pricing in Seattle.

13. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium – $9.71

NFL: JAN 16 NFC Wild Card - 49ers at Cowboys Source:Getty

Mid-pack pricing in Texas.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium – $9.99

NFL: SEP 20 49ers at Steelers Source:Getty

Just under $10—a steel-town bargain.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field – $10.24

NFL: SEP 26 Cardinals at Jaguars Source:Getty

Slightly lower than their Florida rivals.

16. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium – $10.49

Houston Texans v Carolina Panthers Source:Getty

Charlotte holds the line in the middle tier.

17. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field – $10.50

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers Source:Getty

Cold weather and warm beer prices

18. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium – $10.73

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

Not terrible for Nashville’s booming scene.

19. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium – $10.99

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

Just under $11—reasonably high for the AFC North.

20. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field – $11.24

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

Philly fans still pay a bit more to cheer (or boo).

21. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field – $11.25

Lions vs Bears Source:Getty

Big city, mid-range beer.

22. New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome – $11.75

Houston Texans v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

Slightly high, but not outrageous for party central.

23. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – $12.00

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

Pricey, but it’s Miami—expect to pay for the vibe.

24. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium – $12.79

New England Patriots v Houston Texans Source:Getty

Texas-sized cost for a Texas-sized drink.

25. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium – $13.00

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Source:Getty

Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.

26. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium – $13.00

Cincinnati Bengals v New York Giants Source:Getty

Shared stadium, shared high beer prices.

27. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium – $14.00

Los Angeles Rams v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.

28. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – $14.00

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Source:Getty

LA glitz comes at a cost—even the beer.

29. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium – $14.00

Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty

Bay Area pricing, as expected.

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium – $14.25

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

Florida sun and steep beer prices to match.

31. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium – $14.99

San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Sin City prices—almost $15 for a pint fits the Vegas vibe.

32. Washington Commanders – Commanders Field – $16.49

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

Most expensive beer in the NFL. Budget wisely before grabbing a cold one.

