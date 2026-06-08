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Where Will Indianapolis Colts Get Pass Rush Production in 2026?

The biggest storyline going into the 2026 NFL season for the Indianapolis Colts is the quarterback production with Daniel Jones coming off of his achilles tear.

One storyline that needs more attention is where the Colts are going to get pass rush production this upcoming season.

Chris Ballard attempted to address is by adding Trey Hendrickson in free agency, but Baltimore landed the 31-year-old defensive end. Besides that, it doesn’t appear Ballard didn’t have another plan.

Indianapolis added veteran Arden Key through free agency and Michael Clemons in a trade with the New York Jets. Key will enter his ninth season in the NFL this year and only has three seasons with 5+ sacks. Clemons has yet to accomplish that feat in four years with the Jets and only 8.5 total sacks.

Internally, Lou Anarumo and staff must be attempting on the developments of Laiatu Latu and Jaylahn Tuimoloau and their secondary holding up, allowing the pass rush to get home.

Latu, 25, doubled his sack total from his rookie year (4) to his sophomore season (8.5). If he doubles his production again this season, that would be a major win for Ballard, Anarumo, and the Colts.

Tuimoloau, 23, only played 215 snaps (18.5%) in his rookie season. He did not record a sack last season, one tackle-for-loss, six quarterback knockdowns, and three hurries.

Mike Chappell from FOX59 & CBS4 joined Jake Query on Query & Company Monday afternoon to give his opinion on where the Colts will receive their pass rush production.