Will Jalen Travis Be Next Colts Offensive Lineman Draft Hit?

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

Will Jalen Travis Be Next Indianapolis Colts Offensive Lineman Draft Hit?

Underneath Chris Ballard, the Indianapolis Colts have been really good at finding and developing offensive lineman in the NFL Draft.

Quenton Nelson – 6th overall pick in 2018 NFL Draft

Braden Smith – 37th overall pick in 2018 NFL Draft

Danny Pinter – 149th overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Will Fries – 248th overall pick in 2021 NFL Draft

Bernhard Raimann – 77th overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Blake Freeland – 106th overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Matt Goncalves – 79th overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Tanor Bortolini – 117th overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Jalen Travis – 127th overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

There are three players that Ballard selected in seventh-round that aren’t in the NFL anymore, but most of the players above have started, or currently start, for the Colts.

One guy that is going to be given an opportunity to prove Ballard’s scouting department right is Jalen Travis. The former Princeton & Iowa State offensive lineman started the final four games of his rookie season for Indianapolis in place of Braden Smith.

Smith is now gone and playing for the Houston Texans because of the internal belief in Travis.

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Jalen Travis joined Jake Query on Query & Company Tuesday afternoon to explain his mindset going into the season knowing he is the starting right tackle for the Colts.

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