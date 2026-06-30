Haulcy's multiple college transfers show his ability to adapt to new environments and schemes.

Colts believe Haulcy's experience will allow him to contribute immediately as a potential starter.

Haulcy's compact build and range make him a versatile safety who can excel in coverage and run support.

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Colts Scouts Take: LSU Safety A.J. Haulcy

INDIANAPOLIS – How should NFL teams view players that transfer three times in their collegiate careers?

When it came to A.J. Haulcy, it turned out to be quite the positive to the Colts.

Of course, it greatly helps when you produce like Haulcy did during his ascent through the college ranks.

From having 24 tackles in a single game during his freshman season at New Mexico, to starting all 12 games in the Big 12 the following season at Houston and then by ending as an All-SEC defender at LSU, Haulcy wasn’t doing much sitting and watching in college.

“He had a lot of snaps and a lot exposure to different schemes, different terminology, and that speaks to his football IQ and his ability to get to a new environment, new school, new program, and he’ll pick it up like that,” Colts southwest area scout Mike Lacy says.

“It’s not, ‘You’re going to be the backup until you learn it’, but he’s hit the ground running and knew what he was doing, so I feel really confident about his ability to do that.”

Exiting the spring, Haucly looks to be in a position to start for the role that Nick Cross occupied last season.

The Colts staff has been blown away by the early professionalism of Haulcy this spring

And that’s not entirely shocking, considering what Lacy observed during his boots on the ground reporting of the team’s new safety.

“His drive, his innate want to compete at a higher level, and him continuing to do that and produce and perform everywhere he goes,” Lacy explains. “He bet on himself, and he earned a starting job and picked up some accolades along the way.”

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At 5-11 and 215 pounds, Haulcy is built more like a running back as he enters the NFL.

Size wise, that likely pegs Haulcy in a strong safety role, moving closer to the line of scrimmage.

But the Colts really feel they have a versatile safety to potentially pair next to Cam Bynum.

“He’s got a compact muscular build, but don’t let that fool you, because he’s got a natural feel for coverage, too,” Lacy says. “He’s quick in changing direction. He ran very well at the Combine, so we feel really good about his long speed and range in the passing game, and he’s not scared to get his nose dirty in the run game. He’s got ball production, on paper, which shows he can take it away.”

Defensive playmaking, or lack thereof, is something the Colts feel must improve in 2026.

What Haucly will lack in NFL experience, the Colts hope they can tap into his impressive playmaking ability, across a trio of college stops.