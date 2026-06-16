Takeaways From Colts Depth Chart After Minicamp

Colts' QB competition between Leonard and Richardson remains open, with Jones as starter.

Running back depth a concern beyond star Jonathan Taylor.

Secondary positions, especially safety, have multiple players competing for playing time.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – After a handful of spring practice viewings, we can start to envision some 2026 starters and backups for the Colts.

Of course, this depth chart should be viewed in very light pencil with full pads in training camp, plus joint practices and preseason games offering truer evaluations.

Here’s a look at a potential Colts depth chart exiting the spring, with some takeaways (*denotes rookie):

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr., Easton Stick

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor, DJ Giddens, Seth McGowan*, Ulysses Bentley, Lincoln Pare*, Anderson Castle*

Wide Receiver: Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Sahmir Hagans*, E.J. Horton*,

Wide Receiver: Alec Pierce, Laquon Treadwell,Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Eli Pancol, Raylen Sharpe*

Wide Receiver: Josh Downs, Anthony Gould, Deion Burks, Coleman Owen

Tight End: Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Carson Towt*

Left Tackle: Bernhard Raimann, Luke Tenuta, Bayron Matos

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Dalton Tucker, Josh Kreutz*

Center: Tanor Bortolini, Jimmy Morrissey, Geno VanDeMark*

Right Guard: Matt Goncalves, Jalen Farmer*,Josh Sills

Right Tackle: Jalen Travis, Blake Freeland, Nolan Rucci*

Offensive Notes:

-It needs to be worth repeating about 100 times, such a spring depth chart should be written in very, very light pencil, especially the deeper you get at each position.

-I know Leonard and Richardson split spring reps, with Shane Steichen saying “50/50” but I still will list Leonard as No. 2 and Richardson as No. 3 exiting the spring.

-The Colts hardly sit Jonathan Taylor in a game, but if/when they do, they’ll be relying on a super inexperience group of backs.

-Unlike past years, it’s hard to see how the Colts will use that 3rd and 4th wideouts. Remember, Alec Piere (ankle) missed the entire spring so the Colts did get some good looks at the likes of Dulin/Treadwell/Westbrook-Ikhine. I’ll say Dulin is the leader at the 3rd spot, but good luck pegging the 4th receiver. Could we see a veteran free agent move here?

Love 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

-Solidifying the backup offensive line spots will be a part of training camp. Tenuta and Tucker are probably guys in a good spot. Farmer, the rookie from Kentucky, did miss the team’s minicamp with a minior knee injury.

Defensive End: Arden Key, JT Tuimoloau, Caden Curry*, Durell Nchami

Defensive End: Laiatu Latu, Micheal Clemons, George Gumbs Jr.*, Mitchell Melton*

Defensive Tackle: DeForest Buckner, Colby Wooden, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Jerry Tillery

Nose Tackle: Grover Stewart, Derrick Nnadi, Cameron Ball*

WILL: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Jaylon Carlies, Tahj Chambers*, West Weeks*

MIKE: CJ Allen*,Bryce Boettcher*,Austin Ajiake, Devin Veresuk

Cornerback: Charvarius Ward Sr., Johnathan Edwards, Cam Taylor-Britt

Cornerback: Sauce Gardner, Mekhi Blackmon, Cameron Mitchell, Jaylon Jones

Nickel: Justin Walley, Rob Carter Jr., Jai’Onte’ McMillan*

Free Safety: Cam Bynum, Jonathan Owens, Daniel Scott, Austin Brown*,

Strong Safety: Hunter Wohler,A.J. Haulcy*, Juanyeh Thomas, Ben Nikkel, Trey Washington

Defensive Notes:

-As I said above, this is a rough, rough sketch of the depth chart. When it comes to the defensive line, the Colts will rotate a lot and move guys around. The team did go through the spring without DeForest Buckner (neck), with no clear timeline on his return.

-For linebacker, I think we exit the spring with Davis-Gaither and Allen as the team’s starters, but the Colts rotated a lot there within the starting group. Carlies and Boettcher got some run with the first unit, too.

-In the secondary, I don’t think we have a ton of playing time up for grabs. Originally, I thought rookie A.J. Haulcy would be pushed by Hunter Wohler, but the coaching staff is loving the professionalism of the LSU safety. Still, Wohler should play a nice sub package role.