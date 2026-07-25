Source: Tom Hauck / Getty Sports Legends Who Finished Their Careers on Different Teams Some athletes ride off into the sunset with the same franchise that made them a legend. Others don’t get that storybook ending. Instead, after decades of building a legacy in one uniform, they find themselves suiting up for an entirely different team in the twilight of their careers — sometimes for one final shot at a title, sometimes just because the game wasn’t quite ready to let them go yet. From Michael Jordan’s stint with the Washington Wizards to Babe Ruth closing things out with the Boston Braves, these unexpected final chapters remind us that even the greatest careers rarely end exactly where they started. Take a look below at the Legends Who Finished Their Careers on Different Teams. RELATED | The Best NBA Nicknames of All-Time RELATED | Top 25 Athletes Of All-Time That Were Bald RELATED | Top 10 Best NFL Running Backs Of All Time 1. LeBron James — Philadelphia 76ers (2026-present) LeBron signed a two-year, $8 million deal with Philadelphia after 22 seasons split between the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers. He called it his “last decision,” saying he needed time to figure out if he still loved the game after strongly considering retirement following his Lakers exit. At 41, he’s chasing a fifth ring in a new city, joining a Sixers core built around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

2. Michael Jordan — Washington Wizards (2001-03) After building an unmatched dynasty with the Chicago Bulls, Jordan returned to the NBA at age 38, suiting up for the Wizards for two seasons before hanging it up for good.

3. Tom Brady — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-22) After 20 legendary seasons and six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, Brady signed with the Buccaneers and promptly won a seventh ring in his first season in Tampa. He played three seasons there, capping his career as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns before retiring for good in 2023.

4. Peyton Manning — Denver Broncos (2012-15) Manning built his legacy with the Indianapolis Colts, but finished his career with the Broncos, capping it off by winning Super Bowl 50 in his final game as a pro.

6. Babe Ruth — Boston Braves (1935) After 21 iconic seasons with the New York Yankees, the Bambino played his final season with the Boston Braves, closing out his legendary career far from the Bronx.

7. Joe Namath — Los Angeles Rams (1977) Broadway Joe built his legend over 12 seasons with the Jets, but his career ended abruptly with the Rams, where injuries limited him to just four games before retirement.

8. Johnny Unitas — San Diego Chargers (1973) After 17 seasons and over 40,000 passing yards with the Baltimore Colts, Unitas played his final season with the Chargers, wrapping up a Hall of Fame career far from Baltimore.

9. Jerry Rice — Seattle Seahawks (2004) The NFL’s greatest wide receiver spent 16 seasons and won three Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers before finishing his playing days with the Seahawks.

10. Hank Aaron — Milwaukee Brewers (1975-76) After breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record with the Braves franchise, Aaron returned to Milwaukee — this time with the Brewers — to close out his career.

11. Hakeem Olajuwon — Toronto Raptors (2001-02) The Dream built his Hall of Fame legacy with the Houston Rockets, but played his final NBA season north of the border with the Toronto Raptors.

12. Patrick Ewing — Seattle SuperSonics/Orlando Magic (2000-02) After his legendary run with the New York Knicks, Ewing wrapped up his career bouncing between the SuperSonics and Magic before retiring in 2002.

13. Charles Barkley — Houston Rockets (1996-2000) Barkley built his legend with the Philadelphia 76ers and later won MVP with the Phoenix Suns in 1993, leading them to the NBA Finals. He closed out his Hall of Fame career with the Rockets, teaming up with fellow legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler in pursuit of a title that ultimately never came before a knee injury ended his playing days in 2000.

14. O.J. Simpson — San Francisco 49ers (1978-79) Simpson built his legend with the Buffalo Bills, but quietly finished his NFL career playing two forgettable seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

15. Tony Dorsett — Denver Broncos (1988) After a Hall of Fame career with the Dallas Cowboys, Dorsett played his final NFL season with the Denver Broncos before retiring.

16. Ty Cobb — Philadelphia Athletics (1927-28) Cobb hit .368 over 22 seasons with the Detroit Tigers, but played his final two seasons with the Philadelphia Athletics, still hitting over .340 in his final campaign.

17. Christy Mathewson — Cincinnati Reds (1916) One of the greatest pitchers of the early 1900s, Mathewson built his legacy with John McGraw’s New York Giants before finishing as player-manager for the Cincinnati Reds.

18. Gordie Howe — Hartford Whalers (1979-80) After 25 legendary seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, Howe capped his playing career with the Whalers at age 51, still scoring 15 goals in his final NHL season.