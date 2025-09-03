Listen Live
Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Published on September 3, 2025

Bengals v Ravens

Source: Tom Hauck / Getty

Funny NFL player names have always been a part of the league’s charm, but they seem to be more of a “thing” now than ever before.

In the past, unique names stood out simply because they were rare and unexpected.

Today, with social media amplifying everything, a quirky or humorous name can instantly go viral, turning players into household names before they even step on the field.

Names like Ha Ha Clinton-DixJuJu Smith-Schuster, and Sauce Gardner not only grab attention but also create a personal brand for players.

A funny or unique name can make you memorable, help you stand out in a crowded league, and even lead to endorsement opportunities.

In a world where personality and marketability are as important as performance, having a funny or unique name can go a long way.

Take a look below at Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present).

1. Kool-Aid McKinstry

Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2024–present.

Summary of career: A cornerback with great coverage skills and a flashy nickname.

2. Younghoe Koo

Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2017–present.

Summary of career: A South Korean-born kicker, Koo has played for the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons. Known for his accuracy and clutch kicks, he’s become one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers.

3. Chad Ochocinco (Chad Johnson)

Sports Contributor Archive 2024 Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2001–2011.

Summary of career: A charismatic wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and briefly the New England Patriots, Ochocinco was a 6-time Pro Bowler known for his incredible route running and entertaining touchdown celebrations.

4. Dick Shiner

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 1964–1974.

Summary of career: A quarterback who played for several teams, including the Steelers, Redskins, and Giants. Shiner was a journeyman QB with a solid career as a backup and occasional starter.

5. Dick Butkus

Wild Card Round - Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 1965–1973.

Summary of career: A Hall of Fame linebacker for the Chicago Bears, Butkus is considered one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history. Known for his ferocious tackling and leadership, he was an 8-time Pro Bowler.

6. Booger McFarland

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 1999–2007.

Summary of career: A defensive tackle for the Buccaneers and Colts, McFarland won two Super Bowls (XXXVII and XLI). Post-retirement, he became a popular ESPN analyst.

7. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2014–2021.

Summary of career: A safety who played for the Packers, Bears, and Cowboys, Clinton-Dix was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and known for his ball-hawking skills in the secondary.

8. Lucky Whitehead

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2015–2017.

Summary of career: A wide receiver and return specialist for the Cowboys and Jets, Whitehead was known for his speed and special teams contributions.

9. C.J. Ah You

St. Louis Rams v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2007–2010.

Summary of career: A defensive end who played for the St. Louis Rams, Ah You had a brief but solid career as a rotational pass rusher.

10. Benjamin Gay

Browns v Titans X Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2001.

Summary of career: A running back for the Cleveland Browns, Gay’s NFL career was short-lived, but his name remains memorable.

11. Jake Butt

NFL: AUG 24 Broncos at Rams Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2017–2021.

Summary of career: A tight end for the Denver Broncos, Butt’s career was hampered by injuries, but he was a standout at Michigan before entering the NFL.

12. Storm Duck

NFL: DEC 29 Dolphins at Browns Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2024–present.

Summary of career: A cornerback with a standout name and impressive coverage skills, Duck has transitioned well to the NFL. 

13. Ladd McConkey

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2024–present.

Summary of career: A wide receiver known for his speed and precise route running, McConkey has become a reliable target in the NFL.

14. Fair Hooker

Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 1969–1974.

Summary of career: A wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns, Hooker had a modest career but is remembered for his unique name.

15. T.J. Houshmandzadeh

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2001–2011.

Summary of career: A wide receiver for the Bengals, Seahawks, and Ravens, Houshmandzadeh was a Pro Bowler in 2007 and known for his reliable hands and route running.

16. Sauce Gardner

New York Jets v Green Bay Packers - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2022–present.

Summary of career: A cornerback for the New York Jets, Gardner was the 4th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and quickly became one of the league’s top defensive players.

17. Laiatu Latu

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2024–present.

Summary of career: a slow start after being selected in the 2024 NFL draft as the first defensive player but looks to make big impact this year.

18. Spencer Rattler

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2024–present.

Summary of career: A quarterback with a strong arm and dynamic playmaking ability, Rattler has shown flashes of brilliance while still needing to develop consistency.

19. DeMarvion Overshown

Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2023–present.

Summary of career: A linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, Overshown was drafted in 2023 and is known for his athleticism and versatility.

20. Shy Tuttle

New Orleans Saints v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2019–present.

Summary of career: A defensive tackle who has played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, Tuttle is known for his run-stopping ability.

21. Ruke Orhorhoro

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2024–present.

Summary of career: A defensive lineman known for his strength and versatility, Orhorhoro has made an impact as a rotational player on the defensive line.

22. Ziggy Hood

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2009–2018.

Summary of career: A defensive tackle who played for the Steelers, Jaguars, and other teams, Hood was a reliable presence on the defensive line.

23. JuJu Smith-Schuster

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2017–present.

Summary of career: A wide receiver known for his big personality and playmaking ability, JuJu has played for the Steelers, Chiefs, and Patriots, winning a Super Bowl with Kansas City.

24. Rock Ya-Sin

Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2019–present.

Summary of career: A cornerback who has played for the Colts and Raiders, Ya-Sin is known for his physicality and coverage skills.

25. Buster Skrine

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

Active years in the NFL: 2011–2021.

Summary of career: A cornerback who played for the Browns, Jets, and Bears, Skrine was known for his speed and versatility in the secondary.

