Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Published on March 12, 2024

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics

Source: Jason O. Watson / Getty

Beer prices at NFL stadiums can vary depending on the stadium and location.

According to a study conducted in 2023, the average price for a beer at an NFL stadium was $6.98.

However, prices can differ significantly from one stadium to another.

For example, the most expensive beer prices were found in Washington last year, while some stadiums charged considerably less.

It’s worth noting that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check for the most up-to-date information before attending a game.

Check out below the Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium.

1. Washington Nationals – Nationals Park – $14.99

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets Source:Getty

2. Baltimore Orioles – Canden Yards Baseball Stadium – $10.99

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Source:Getty

3. Chicago White Sox – Guaranteed Field – $10.50

Seattle Mariners v Chicago White Sox Source:Getty

4. Boston Red Sox – Fenway Park – $10.50

Sports Contributor Archive 2024 Source:Getty

5. Chicago Cubs – Wrigley Field – $10.49

Chicago Cubs vs Washington Nationals Source:Getty

6. San Francisco Giants – AT&T Park – $9

San Francisco Giants vs Kansas City Royals, 2014 World Series Source:Getty

7. Pittsburgh Pirates – PNC Park – $8.91

PNC Park Source:Getty

8. Milwaukee Brewers – American Family Field – $8.49

Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers Source:Getty

9. Texas Rangers – Globe Life Field – $8

2020 World Series Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers v. Tampa Bay Rays Source:Getty

10. Philadelphia Phillies – Citizens Bank Park – $7.69

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies Source:Getty

11. Houston Astros – Minute Maid Park – $7.50

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

12. New York Mets – Citi Field – $7.50

New York Yankees v. New York Mets Source:Getty

13. Cincinnati Reds – Great American Ball Park – $7.49

Houston Astros v Cincinnati Reds Source:Getty

14. Los Angeles Dodgers – Dodger Stadium – $7

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves, 2021 National League Championship Series Source:Getty

15. Oakland Athletics – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum – $7

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Source:Getty

16. New York Yankees – Yankee Stadium – $6

New Yankee Stadium from SB Nation showing stadiums across the league Source:n/a

17. Detroit Tigers – Comerica Park – $5.29

MLB: Comerica Park Source:Getty

18. St. Louis Cardinals – Busch Stadium – $5.25

Aerial view of Busch Stadium. Source:Getty

19. Miami Marlins – Marlins Park – $5

Baltimore Orioles v Miami Marlins - Postponed Source:Getty

20. Tampa Bay Rays – Tropicana Field – $5

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays Source:Getty

21. Cleveland Guardians – Progressive Field – $5

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs, 2016 World Series Source:Getty

22. Kansas City Royals – Kauffman Stadium – $5

MLB Photos: Kansas City Royals Source:Getty

23. Seattle Mariners – T-Mobile Park – $5

Washington Nationals v Seattle Mariners Source:Getty

24. San Diego Padres – Petco Park – $5

Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres Source:Getty

25. Minnesota Twins – Target Field – $4.99

Cleveland Indians v Minnesota Twins Source:Getty

26. Atlanta Braves – SunTrust Park – $4.99

Atlanta Braves vs San Francisco Giants Source:Getty

27. Arizona Diamondbacks – Chase Field – $4.99

World Series - Texas Rangers v. Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three Source:Getty

28. Los Angeles Angels – Angels Stadium – $4.50

Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Source:Getty

29. Toronto Blue Jays – Rogers Centre – $4.44

Toronto Raptors Victory Parade & Rally Source:Getty

30. Colorado Rockies – Coors Field – $3

USA - Colorado - Aerial View of Coors Field Source:Getty

