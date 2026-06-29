Listen Live
Close
Colts Coverage

Colts Scouts Take: Georgia Linebacker CJ Allen

As the southeast area scout for the Colts, Anthony Coughlan is scouting hundreds and hundreds of prospects in the most fertile ground for finding professional football players.

Published on June 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Allen excelled as a starter at Georgia, handling complex defensive responsibilities as a young player.
  • Colts scout sees Allen's rare instincts and reactiveness as key attributes for the NFL level.
  • Allen is expected to take on a leadership role, potentially handling defensive communication for the Colts.
2025 Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic - Georgia v Georgia Tech
Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

Colts Scouts Take: Georgia Linebacker CJ Allen

INDIANAPOLISAs the southeast area scout for the Colts, Anthony Coughlan is scouting hundreds and hundreds of prospects in the most fertile ground for finding professional football players.

Over the course of the 2025 football season, Coughlan came back to the middle of the Georgia defense to find the top of the preparation chart.

“He’s the best practice player I viewed this fall,” Coughlan says. “Just the detail and intensity and focus he had really stood out to me.”

Just seeing how Georgie used Allen, especially early in his collegiate career, it’s clear that he’s wired with a desired NFL makeup.

Georgia put Allen into the starting lineup during his freshman year, and then gave him the defensive signal call duties for each of the next two seasons.

It was quite the statement from head coach Kirby Smart and the very successful Georgia football program.

“(Georgia’s) a tough place to play and practice, and he graduated from that program,” Coughlan adds about Allen. “It’s a hard thing to do, coming there as a freshman among all those top players in the country and playing early. I just think that speaks to his preparation out of high school and his determination and his mental makeup and maturity.

“He’s highly instinctive. I think he has rare instincts for a college football player. His reactiveness, quickness, it allows him to play faster, and he’s already fast.:

In his first NFL spring, Allen looks to be the lead guy for those defensive communication responsibilities.

And that’s in a sophisticated Lou Anarumo scheme. Anarumo, who has been an NFL defensive coordinator since 2019, has never had a rookie handle that role, but Allen looks to be heading in that direction.

For Coughlan, so much of this is rooted in what he witnessed when visiting Athens last fall.

The SEC set a record this past April with 87 draft picks (19 more than the Big Ten).

Despite all this talent, it was the middle linebacker for Georgia that Coughlan put in the highest regard.

“He’s got rare instincts for college,” Coughlan lauds. “So, the reactive quickness kind of allows him to play faster, and he’s already fast. I just see a rare feel. And for a two-and-a-half-year starter in a complex system like at Georgia, there’s a lot on his plate mentally, so definitely I could see green dot potential for us, and he’s handled that the last two years at Georgia”

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Golden State Valkyries v Indiana Fever
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Joins Tyrese Haliburton as Puma Athlete

2025 Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic - Georgia v Georgia Tech
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Scouts Take: Georgia Linebacker CJ Allen

Indiana Outdoors Header
Indiana Outdoors  |  scottjohnston1

Indiana Outdoors 6/27/26: Birth of a Notion

Sports  |  John Herrick

Phoenix Forward Alyssa Thomas Suspended One Game For Hitting Caitlin Clark’s Throat

6 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Here Are All The NBA Trades This Offseason So Far

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Top 5 Standout Teams At The World Cup (So Far)

Money  |  Cristal Dyer

Millions eligible for IRS refunds: Take the right steps to claim yours

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close