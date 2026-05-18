Veteran DC Anarumo open to various options, including a safety, for the 'green dot' role.

Allen's experience as college signal-caller could give him an edge, but Anarumo will evaluate fit.

Whomever takes on the role faces early challenge of leading defense against Mahomes and Jackson.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Who Will Be Quarterback Of Colts Defense?

INDIANAPOLIS – Who will wear the green dot for the Colts defense in 2026?

That’s a question the defensive side of the ball hasn’t had to worry about since Zaire Franklin became a full-time starter in 2022.

Since then, Franklin has started 67 of 68 games, serving as the sideline-to-defense communicator for both Gus Bradley and Lou Anarumo.

But with Franklin now in Green Bay, it’s time for a new signal caller for the sophisticated Anarumo system.

The thought is Franklin’s middle linebacker starting job will now go to rookie CJ Allen.

Does that also mean Allen will be Anarumo’s quarterback, something the veteran defensive coordinator has never given to a rookie?

Well, that sounds like a bit of a debate.

“We’ll see how it plays out,” Anarumo says. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be a linebacker. I had Vonn Bell, was my green dot in Cincinnati for a year as a safety. I’m not worried We’ll figure that part out.

“If CJ can do it, great. If we feel like it’s hampering him a little bit, then we’ll give it to somebody else. So really, that’s the last thing on my mind.”

Opting for a safety to lead that communication would be interesting.

Cam Bynum is going into his 2nd season with Anarumo, and had some really strong moments last year. But his primary duties were as the deeper of the two safeties.

The other starting safety in 2026 is expected to be another rookie, with A.J. Haulcy likely to take the role Nick Cross had last year.

Anarumo has spoken to some more interchanging for the roles of Bynum and Haulcy this coming year, but the thought is that Bynum will still likely be more of the free safety, and Haulcy closer to the line of scrimmage as the strong safety.

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When Anarumo is asked about this question, he does come back to having belief in Allen handling that mental acumen.

In each of the last two seasons, Allen was the signal caller for Georgia, one of college football’s finest defenses.

“I think that if it’s a safety or another linebacker, we’ll see, but I got a feeling (Allen’s going to be able to do it though,” Anarumo says.

“He did it down there, so he’s used to it. That’s the good news now with the guys in college, they have that now. They never had it before, and now they do. So, I think that will help him.”

Big deal? Not a big deal?

Apparently not a big deal to Anarumo.

Whoever is manning those duties in 2026, it’ll be quite the early test with a pair of MVPs opposing them to start the season in Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.