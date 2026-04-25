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Colts Round 2, Pick 53 Recap: Georgia Linebacker CJ Allen

Published on April 24, 2026

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2025 Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic - Georgia v Georgia Tech
Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts wasted little time addressing their biggest positional need in the 2026 draft.

With the 53rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts took Georgia linebacker CJ Allen in Round Two.

Here are 3 takeaways on Allen:

New Green Dot?

In CJ Allen, the Colts are getting a 2.5 year starter in his 3 years playing for Georgia. Think true middle linebacker at 6-1 and 230 pounds, more in the mold of a Zaire Franklin style vs. a Darius Leonard type athlete. A late-season knee injury kept Allen from running at the Combine or Georgia’s Pro Day, but he reportedly ran a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash recently. Allen was a captain at Georgia and was their “green dot” guy (communicating the signals from the sideline to his fellow defenders), and that’s something the Colts need to replace as Franklin has been that guy since 2021. Allen did have 3.5 sacks as a senior to go along with 4 passes defensed. But playmaking as a blitzer/coverage guy doesn’t appear to be a strength.

Expected Trade Back

As expected, the Colts began their draft with a trade back on Friday night. The Colts moved back from No. 47 to No. 53 with the Steelers, getting a Round 4 pick (No. 135 overall) and moving up in the 7th Round (moving from No. 249 to No. 237). In trading back 6 spots, the Colts did see IU cornerback D’Angelo Ponds and Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday go during their stretch from their original selection of No. 47 overall, to the pick of Allen at No. 53.

Biggest Positional Need Gets Early Love

The Colts have lost more than 2,000 snaps from last year’s linebacker group. So there’s ample, ample playing time here. Chris Ballard has drafted extraordinarily well at linebacker, and the team needs another (immediate) hit here. Honestly, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see the Colts draft multiple linebackers across their 2026 draft haul. The depth in the middle of Lou Anarumo’s defense is that barren.

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