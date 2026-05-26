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Indy 500 Consistent Betting Trends To Know

You do not need an insider at the track to build a strong betting slip. By backing your strategy with proven historical tendencies, you can easily spot hidden value across the field.

Published on May 26, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Practice
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Indy 500 Consistent Betting Trends To Know

The Indianapolis 500 is more than just a race; it is a celebrated cultural spectacle and one of the most thrilling events on the sports calendar. But for our betting community, finding an edge in a 500-mile, 200-mph chess match can feel incredibly daunting.

When 33 drivers navigate the famous Brickyard, pure luck only takes you so far. To make smart moves at the sportsbook, we need to look past the roar of the engines and recognize the historical patterns that shape this race year after year.

Understanding the Indy 500 consistent betting trends to know is exactly what separates casual viewers from sharp, empowered bettors.

You do not need an insider at the track to build a strong betting slip. By backing your strategy with proven historical tendencies, you can easily spot hidden value across the field. In this guide, we explore the recurring patterns that dictate who truly thrives at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Take a look below at Indy 500 Consistent Betting Trends To Know.

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1. The 1st Row Is Historically Dominant

51 out the 110 winners have come from row one.

AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Practice
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

2. Do Not Get Carried Away With Longshots

Nine of the last ten winners have started inside the 8th poll position.

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3. Don’t Waste Money On The Back

Only five racers in Indy 500 history have won starting 21st or lower.

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Source: Geoff Miller / Getty
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