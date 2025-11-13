Listen Live
Thad Matta Talks Butler's Hot Start, Non-Conference Challenges, And Future Matchups

With a strong start and a challenging schedule ahead, Matta’s Bulldogs are poised to continue their growth and make a statement this season.

Published on November 13, 2025

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 11 Chicago State at Butler
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Butler basketball head coach Thad Matta recently shared insights into the Bulldogs’ promising 3-0 start, their strategic non-conference schedule, and the team’s approach to upcoming challenges.

Matta expressed satisfaction with his team’s early performance, emphasizing growth and development as key takeaways from their first three games.

Matta highlighted the importance of building a competitive non-conference schedule to prepare for March.

He discussed the challenges of scheduling, noting the return game against SMU, a strong ACC opponent, and the multi-team event at the Greenbrier, where Butler will face South Carolina and Virginia.

These matchups, along with a recently announced home-and-home series with North Carolina starting in 2027, reflect Butler’s commitment to testing themselves against top-tier programs.

RELATED | Butler Bulldogs Basketball Schedule For 2025-26 Season

RELATED | How To Listen To Butler Bulldogs Basketball On 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Matta credited Butler’s athletic director, Grant Leyendecker, for facilitating the North Carolina series, which promises to be a marquee event for the program.

Looking ahead, Matta acknowledged the demanding stretch of games, including SMU, South Carolina, and Virginia.

He praised SMU’s talented roster, particularly their standout point guard, and emphasized the importance of using these games to gauge the team’s progress.

On the court, Matta shared his philosophy on play-calling, explaining how the flow of the game dictates his approach.

While he values structured sets during dead-ball situations, he encourages his players to play freely within a disciplined framework during live action.

This balance allows the team to capitalize on transition opportunities while maintaining offensive cohesion.

Matta also highlighted the benefits of three-on-three drills in practice, particularly for players like Finley Bizjack, whose experience with USA Basketball has enhanced his decision-making and pace of play.

With a strong start and a challenging schedule ahead, Matta’s Bulldogs are poised to continue their growth and make a statement this season.

Take a listen to the full interview below.

