Listen Live
Sports

Butler Bulldogs Basketball Schedule For 2025-26 Season

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

California v Butler
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Butler Bulldogs Basketball Schedule For 2025-26 Season

The Butler Bulldogs are ranked #71 overall and #8 in the Big East for the 2025-26 season.

Under head coach Thad Matta, who holds a 71-61 record at Butler, the team is looking to improve on their 15-20 record from last season, which included a 6-14 conference performance and a CBC postseason appearance.

Key players from last season, including Jahmyl Telfort (16.0 ppg) and Pierre Brooks II (15.2 ppg), have departed, leaving a gap in scoring and leadership.

However, the Bulldogs return Finley Bizjack (10.3 ppg) and have added several impactful transfers, such as Michael Ajayi from Gonzaga and Yohan Traore from SMU, along with a strong freshman class.

The team is projected to compete in the NIT, with strengths in three-point shooting (37.0%, 36th nationally) and free-throw percentage (74.0%).

Challenges remain in defense and rebounding, areas they aim to address this season.

October 2025

  • Oct 17 (Fri), 7 PM: vs. Notre Dame (Exhibition) – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
  • Oct 29 (Wed), 7 PM: vs. Indiana State (Exhibition) – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

November 2025

  • Nov 5 (Wed), 7 PM: vs. Southern Indiana – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)
  • Nov 8 (Sat), 5 PM: vs. IU Indy – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)
  • Nov 11 (Tue), 7 PM: vs. Chicago State – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)
  • Nov 15 (Sat), TBA: at SMU – Dallas, TX
  • Nov 21 (Fri), 2 PM: vs. South Carolina – Greenbrier Resort, White Sulphur Springs, WV (CBS Sports Network)
  • Nov 23 (Sun), 2 PM: vs. Virginia – Greenbrier Resort, White Sulphur Springs, WV (CBS Sports Network)
  • Nov 28 (Fri), 2 PM: vs. Wright State – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)

December 2025

  • Dec 2 (Tue), 7 PM: vs. Eastern Michigan – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (truTV)
  • Dec 6 (Sat), 2 PM: vs. Boise State – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (truTV)
  • Dec 13 (Sat), TBA: vs. Providence – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
  • Dec 16 (Tue), 8:30 PM: at Connecticut – Hartford, CT (Peacock)
  • Dec 20 (Sat), 4 PM: vs. Northwestern – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (Peacock)
  • Dec 22 (Mon), 2 PM: vs. NJIT – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)
  • Dec 30 (Tue), 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT: at Creighton – Omaha, NE (FS1)

January 2026

  • Jan 3 (Sat), 12 PM: vs. Villanova – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (TNT + truTV)
  • Jan 6 (Tue), 7 PM: vs. St. John’s – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (Peacock)
  • Jan 14 (Wed), 6:30 PM: at Xavier – Cincinnati, OH (FS1)
  • Jan 17 (Sat), 12 PM: at Seton Hall – Newark, NJ (TNT + truTV)
  • Jan 20 (Tue), 7:30 PM: vs. DePaul – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (truTV)
  • Jan 23 (Fri), 8 PM: vs. Marquette – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (FS1)
  • Jan 28 (Wed), 7 PM: at St. John’s – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (Peacock)
  • Jan 31 (Sat), 12 PM: vs. Georgetown – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (TNT + truTV)

February 2026

  • Feb 4 (Wed), 7 PM: at Providence – Providence, RI (Peacock)
  • Feb 7 (Sat), 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT: at Marquette – Milwaukee, WI (FS1)
  • Feb 11 (Wed), 7:30 PM: vs. Connecticut – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (TNT + truTV)
  • Feb 15 (Sun), 6 PM: vs. Seton Hall – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (FS1)
  • Feb 18 (Wed), 6:30 PM: at Georgetown – Washington, D.C. (FS1)
  • Feb 21 (Sat), 1:30 PM: vs. Xavier – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (TNT + truTV)
  • Feb 25 (Wed), 7 PM: at Villanova – Philadelphia, PA (FS1)

March 2026

  • Mar 4 (Wed), 6 PM: vs. Creighton – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (FS1)
  • Mar 7 (Sat), 12 PM ET / 11 AM CT: at DePaul – Chicago, IL (FS1)
  • Mar 11-14: BIG EAST Tournament – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
6 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Mistakes To Blame For First Loss

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Talks Accountability For AD Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Ole Miss v LSU
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The 25 Toughest College Football Stadiums To Play At

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close