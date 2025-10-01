Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Butler Bulldogs Basketball Schedule For 2025-26 Season

The Butler Bulldogs are ranked #71 overall and #8 in the Big East for the 2025-26 season.

Under head coach Thad Matta, who holds a 71-61 record at Butler, the team is looking to improve on their 15-20 record from last season, which included a 6-14 conference performance and a CBC postseason appearance.

Key players from last season, including Jahmyl Telfort (16.0 ppg) and Pierre Brooks II (15.2 ppg), have departed, leaving a gap in scoring and leadership.

However, the Bulldogs return Finley Bizjack (10.3 ppg) and have added several impactful transfers, such as Michael Ajayi from Gonzaga and Yohan Traore from SMU, along with a strong freshman class.

The team is projected to compete in the NIT, with strengths in three-point shooting (37.0%, 36th nationally) and free-throw percentage (74.0%).

Challenges remain in defense and rebounding, areas they aim to address this season.