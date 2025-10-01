Butler Bulldogs Basketball Schedule For 2025-26 Season
The Butler Bulldogs are ranked #71 overall and #8 in the Big East for the 2025-26 season.
Under head coach Thad Matta, who holds a 71-61 record at Butler, the team is looking to improve on their 15-20 record from last season, which included a 6-14 conference performance and a CBC postseason appearance.
Key players from last season, including Jahmyl Telfort (16.0 ppg) and Pierre Brooks II (15.2 ppg), have departed, leaving a gap in scoring and leadership.
However, the Bulldogs return Finley Bizjack (10.3 ppg) and have added several impactful transfers, such as Michael Ajayi from Gonzaga and Yohan Traore from SMU, along with a strong freshman class.
The team is projected to compete in the NIT, with strengths in three-point shooting (37.0%, 36th nationally) and free-throw percentage (74.0%).
Challenges remain in defense and rebounding, areas they aim to address this season.
October 2025
- Oct 17 (Fri), 7 PM: vs. Notre Dame (Exhibition) – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
- Oct 29 (Wed), 7 PM: vs. Indiana State (Exhibition) – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
November 2025
- Nov 5 (Wed), 7 PM: vs. Southern Indiana – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)
- Nov 8 (Sat), 5 PM: vs. IU Indy – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)
- Nov 11 (Tue), 7 PM: vs. Chicago State – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)
- Nov 15 (Sat), TBA: at SMU – Dallas, TX
- Nov 21 (Fri), 2 PM: vs. South Carolina – Greenbrier Resort, White Sulphur Springs, WV (CBS Sports Network)
- Nov 23 (Sun), 2 PM: vs. Virginia – Greenbrier Resort, White Sulphur Springs, WV (CBS Sports Network)
- Nov 28 (Fri), 2 PM: vs. Wright State – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)
December 2025
- Dec 2 (Tue), 7 PM: vs. Eastern Michigan – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (truTV)
- Dec 6 (Sat), 2 PM: vs. Boise State – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (truTV)
- Dec 13 (Sat), TBA: vs. Providence – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
- Dec 16 (Tue), 8:30 PM: at Connecticut – Hartford, CT (Peacock)
- Dec 20 (Sat), 4 PM: vs. Northwestern – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (Peacock)
- Dec 22 (Mon), 2 PM: vs. NJIT – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (ESPN+)
- Dec 30 (Tue), 9 PM ET / 8 PM CT: at Creighton – Omaha, NE (FS1)
January 2026
- Jan 3 (Sat), 12 PM: vs. Villanova – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (TNT + truTV)
- Jan 6 (Tue), 7 PM: vs. St. John’s – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (Peacock)
- Jan 14 (Wed), 6:30 PM: at Xavier – Cincinnati, OH (FS1)
- Jan 17 (Sat), 12 PM: at Seton Hall – Newark, NJ (TNT + truTV)
- Jan 20 (Tue), 7:30 PM: vs. DePaul – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (truTV)
- Jan 23 (Fri), 8 PM: vs. Marquette – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (FS1)
- Jan 28 (Wed), 7 PM: at St. John’s – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (Peacock)
- Jan 31 (Sat), 12 PM: vs. Georgetown – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (TNT + truTV)
February 2026
- Feb 4 (Wed), 7 PM: at Providence – Providence, RI (Peacock)
- Feb 7 (Sat), 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT: at Marquette – Milwaukee, WI (FS1)
- Feb 11 (Wed), 7:30 PM: vs. Connecticut – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (TNT + truTV)
- Feb 15 (Sun), 6 PM: vs. Seton Hall – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (FS1)
- Feb 18 (Wed), 6:30 PM: at Georgetown – Washington, D.C. (FS1)
- Feb 21 (Sat), 1:30 PM: vs. Xavier – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (TNT + truTV)
- Feb 25 (Wed), 7 PM: at Villanova – Philadelphia, PA (FS1)
March 2026
- Mar 4 (Wed), 6 PM: vs. Creighton – Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN (FS1)
- Mar 7 (Sat), 12 PM ET / 11 AM CT: at DePaul – Chicago, IL (FS1)
- Mar 11-14: BIG EAST Tournament – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY