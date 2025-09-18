How To Listen To Butler Bulldogs Basketball On 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Butler Bulldogs Basketball is back on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan for the 2025-26 season! Here’s how you can catch all the action:

Listen on the Radio

Tune in to 93.5 FM or 107.5 FM to hear every game live. Mark Minner and Nick Gardner will bring you all the play-by-play and analysis throughout the season.

Stream Online

Visit 1075TheFan.com to stream the games live from your computer or mobile device.

Use the Mobile App

Download The Fan app to listen to the games on the go near the Indianapolis area. It’s available for both iOS and Android devices.

Ask Alexa

Simply say, “Alexa, play 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan,” and enjoy the game from the comfort of your home.

Backup Station

In the event of scheduling conflicts with Indianapolis Colts or Indiana Pacers games, Butler Basketball broadcasts will air on Fuego 92.7FM, ensuring you never miss a moment.

Stay tuned and cheer on the Bulldogs all season long!