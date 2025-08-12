Listen Live
Nick In The Now

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names

Published on August 12, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman is geared up in a football helmet, displaying a confident smile. She has black eye paint and is ready for the upcoming game, embodying passion for the sport

Source: Oleksandr Zinchenko / Getty

The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names

Welcome all ladies who are gearing up for the fantasy football season ahead of you!

When you choose a fantasy football team name just know it builds you a persona, it becomes your brand, and a whole vibe for your squad all season long!

So show off your wit, humor, and love for the game in one cleverly crafted phrase.

Imagine the thrill of revealing your team name, the laughter it elicits, and the camaraderie it builds among fellow fantasy players.

Related Stories

Get ready to make a statement, spark some laughs, and set the tone for an epic season ahead with a team name that’s uniquely you.

Check out below The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names = let’s make it legendary!

RELATED | The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player names, Top 30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names, Top 30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists, The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player names, 30 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2023, 20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2023 Fantasy Football League

Sources: Sportskeeda, Reddit, TikTok, & Pinterest.

1. My Td’s are REAL

NFL: SEP 18 Colts at Jaguars Source:Getty

2. Thirst Down and 10

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos Source:Getty

3. Your Baby Momma

13th Annual NFL Honors Source:Getty

4. Not Your Girlfriend

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

5. NFL Center Wannabe

NFL: DEC 10 Eagles at Cowboys Source:Getty

6. Sack Artist

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

7. Trophy Wife

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

8. Menstrual Kupp

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

9. Vaginal DisChargers

Los Angeles Chargers vs Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

10. First And Fabulous

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Tailgating For Two (Pregnant)

Friends drinking and eating at a tailgate party Source:Getty

12. Girls Gone Gridiron

Lingerie Football League Launches Season In Chicago Source:Getty

13. Big Booty Baddie

Run the Playlist Live at Verizon LIVE at Super Bowl LVIII Source:Getty

14. Karen Rodgers

New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

15. Kansas City Queens

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

16. Drake London Calling

NFL: OCT 08 Texans at Falcons Source:Getty

17. Victorious Secret

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

18. Showstopper

Los Angeles Chargers v Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty

19. Goalpost Gal

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

20. Lingerie Lady

US-LINGERIE-FOOTBALL Source:Getty

21. 1st and 9 Months

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

22. Lombardi Lady

President Biden Hosts Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs At White House Source:Getty

23. Butt Fumblers

NFL: NOV 15 Jaguars at Jets Source:Getty

24. Pigskin Princess

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

25. The Touchdown Teasers

Buffalo Bills v Miam Dolphins Source:Getty

26. Passionate Punts

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

27. Blitz babes

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

28. Hail Mary Divas

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

29. Gridiron Goddesses

Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders Source:Getty

30. Snap Queens

VARSITY7-August 27,2001-University of Toronto Varsity linebacker and longsnapper Orson Sedmina, 19, Source:Getty

31. Touchdown Tiaras

Chargers 40, Patriots 7: New England hits new low in Jerod Mayo's first season with sixth straight loss Source:Getty

32. Fumble Femme Fatales

Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

33. End Zone Empresses

NFL: DEC 24 Colts at Falcons Source:Getty

34. Sassy Sackers

NFL: JUL 31 Hall of Fame Game Chargers vs Lions Source:Getty

35. Pigskin Princesses

Denver Broncos Training Camp Source:Getty

36. Cleat Cuties

NFL: JUL 27 Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Source:Getty

37. Fantasy Femme Force

New England Patriots Training Camp Source:Getty

38. Huddle Hustlers

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Source:Getty

39. Playbook Pinups

Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

40. Red Zone Rebels

NFL: JAN 06 Steelers at Ravens Source:Getty

41. Field Goal Foxes

CFL: JUN 29 Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Source:Getty

42. Sideline Sirens

Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

43. Rushing Royals

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Source:Getty

44. Turf Titans

NFL: AUG 03 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Source:Getty

45. Helment Heroines

A woman is geared up in a football helmet, displaying a confident smile. She has black eye paint and is ready for the upcoming game, embodying passion for the sport Source:Getty

46. First Down Divas

NFL: AUG 09 Preseason Falcons at Dolphins Source:Getty

47. Kickoff Queens

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

48. Blitzing Beauties

Miami Heat v New Orleans Hornets Source:Getty

49. Punt Pefect

NFL: DEC 25 Steelers at Texans Source:Getty

50. The Audible Angels

NFL: JUL 26 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close